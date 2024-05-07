Why Is ReAlpha Tech (AIRE) Stock Up 51% Today?

ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday after completing its acquisition of Naamche, Inc. and Naamche, Inc. Pvt. Ltd.
ReAlpha Tech is building out its artificial intelligence (AI) abilities with this acquisition. It brings on 43 experienced AI engineers as well as Naamche’s machine learning and data engineering capabilities.
ReAlpha Tech used a mix of cash and equity to acquire Naamche. It’s worth noting the two companies have worked together prior to this acquisition. Naamche was responsible for developing the real estate technology company’s Claire AI platform.
ReAlpha Tech CEO Giri Devanur said the following about the news:
“This transaction marks a milestone in our strategy to build and scale our capabilities for creating and delivering AI-powered real estate solutions […] We are pleased to integrate Naamche’s talented team into our workforce and look forward to our collaboration to continue seeking real-estate focused product innovation.”
AIRE Stock Movement Today
Investors are excited about today’s news and that brings with it heavy trading of AIRE stock. This has more than 4 million shares changing hands as of this writing. That’s well above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 2.8 million shares.
AIRE stock is up 50.6% as of Tuesday morning. It’s worth noting that AIRE stock was down 55.9% year-to-date (YTD) when markets closed yesterday.
We have all of the hottest stock market news ready to go on Tuesday!
With that comes our coverage of all the latest stock market stories for today! That includes the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning, the latest news on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) layoffs and more. You can catch up on all of these matters below!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday
- TSLA Stock Alert: A Third Round of Tesla Layoffs Just Hit Staff
- NIO Stock Alert: Nio Preps to Unveil Mass Market Car This Month
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.