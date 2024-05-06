FREE REPORT 7 Top A.I. Stocks for 2024

NIO Stock Alert: Nio Preps to Unveil Mass Market Car This Month

NIO jumps on new sub-brand developments

By Shrey Dua, InvestorPlace Assistant News Writer May 6, 2024, 4:47 pm EDT

  • Nio (NIO) stock is on the climb today amid reports that it will unveil its first mass-market EV later this month.
  • Nio is expected to show off a new vehicle as part of its mass-market Onvo brand later this month.
  • The company has another sub-brand, Firefly, expected to launch in 2025.
Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock climbed a little over 2% Tuesday on news that the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker will show off its first mass-market car later this month.

It appears Nio has Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in its sights this year as it prepares to launch a new model under a new brand. Indeed, according to Nio Chief Executive William Li, the company’s newly-created sub-brand, Onvo, is intended to rival Tesla’s best-selling Model Y EV.

“Nio is currently working on the launch of new car brands, that would be less premium, still obviously 100% electric, and more suited for the European market needs,” Nicolas Vincelot, general manager for France, said during a France-China business forum in Paris.

Just today, the official Onvo website launched in China, with a hint to “stay tuned” for info on its new L60 model. The first Onvo L60s are expected to launch in Europe before year-end.

NIO Stock Reverses Losses on Reports of New Brands

Interestingly, Onvo isn’t the only new brand in the works for Nio. The EV giant is also working on a second brand, currently code-named Firefly. Firefly models will reportedly be designed for city driving and will also be sold in Europe. Though the Firefly brand won’t be properly unveiled until 2025, it is expected to sell for less than $30,000 a pop, according to Vincelot.

One image of a prototype Firefly model displayed in Chinese auto media outlets shows a small-statured four-door hatchback.

NIO stock has been on something of a hot streak lately. Indeed, NIO is up almost 21% over the past five trading sessions, in the green 30% over the past month.

Unfortunately, even Nio hasn’t been immune to this year’s EV selloff. Nio is still in the red overall in 2024, down 32% year-to-date. Not alone, however, most EV makers have suffered brutal losses due to dwindling sales. This especially applies to Tesla, licking its wounds as it attempts to reverse its 25% losses this year.

On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

With degrees in economics and journalism, Shrey Dua leverages his ample experience in media and reporting to contribute well-informed articles covering everything from financial regulation and the electric vehicle industry to the housing market and monetary policy. Shrey’s articles have featured in the likes of Morning Brew, Real Clear Markets, the Downline Podcast, and more.

