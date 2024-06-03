FREE REPORT 7 Top A.I. Stocks for 2024

3 Stocks to Watch like a Hawk Before the Inflation Report

For those expecting turbulence ahead, here are three stocks to watch most closely

By Omor Ibne Ehsan Jun 10, 2024, 12:11 pm EDT

  • Brace for potential volatility in these three stocks, as the upcoming U.S. inflation report could significantly impact their trajectories.
  • Tesla (TSLA): EV demand pressures and high interest rates pose near-term risks, but the company’s long-term outlook remains promising.
  • Boeing (BA): Maintenance issues and whistleblower controversies aside, potential rate cuts could provide a tailwind for the debt-laden company.
  • Coinbase (COIN): As a crypto exchange platform, its fortunes are closely tied to the market’s reaction to inflation data and the Fed’s interest rate outlook.
stocks to watch - 3 Stocks to Watch like a Hawk Before the Inflation Report

Source: Shutterstock

The U.S. consumer price index (CPI) inflation report for May is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, June 12th. Inflation has been one of the most pressing issues over the past two years, and naturally, this CPI report has also become one of the most important factors for investors to consider in the market.

The report doesn’t just judge inflation right now. It will also provide insight into the dot-plot, or where officials see inflation headed moving forward. Accordingly, many view this CPI reading as the needle-mover for whether or not we’re going to see substantial rate cuts this year or none at all.

This then impacts how the broader economy might perform going forward. If the CPI print is too hot and the Federal Reserve is forced to hold for longer, we could see “stagflation.” Remember, Q1 GDP growth came in at 1.6% versus 2.4% expected. On top of all that, we’re in an election year. Voters won’t be happy if the Biden Administration can’t bring inflation down and growth stalls out.

With these enormous impacts in mind, here are three stocks to watch that could swing either way, depending on how hot/cool the inflation report comes in.

Tesla (TSLA)

Elon Musk CEO and product architect of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Portrait on red background
Source: kovop / Shutterstock.com

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported disappointing Q1 2024 results that missed expectations on both the top and bottom lines. I believe this highlights the growing risks surrounding TSLA stock in the current macro environment. CEO Elon Musk acknowledged that EV adoption is under pressure globally, with many automakers pivoting back to plug-in hybrids. Despite this reality, Tesla remains committed to the EV transition, which I think is the right long-term strategy.

However, in the near-term, Tesla faces significant headwinds from high interest rates that could dampen demand for its premium-priced vehicles. I would exercise caution with TSLA stock ahead of the upcoming CPI report in May.

On a positive note, Tesla’s energy storage business reached record profitability in Q1. However, until the interest rate picture stabilizes, I believe Tesla’s stock will remain volatile.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m very bullish on Tesla over the long-run, since there aren’t any pure-EV competitors in the West right now. However, hybrids are increasingly the focus of investors, so you should buckle up for a potentially bumpy ride.

Boeing (BA)

boeing stock
Source: VDB Photos / Shutterstock.com

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has also not been short of controversy and debate lately. The firm has faced significant criticism after a series of maintenance-related problems tied to its 737 max aircraft. Two whistleblowers also passed away in a short timeframe, which was quite suspicious to many. However, looking beyond these challenges, I believe BA stock offers a compelling long-term entry point at current levels.

In Q1 2024, Boeing reported a loss per share of $1.13, beating estimates by 39 cents, although revenue of $16.57 billion missed expectations. Management also took dramatic actions following the Alaska Airlines accident in January to prevent future incidents.

I think potential rate cuts could provide a major boost to Boeing given its substantial debt load.

Stocks to watch: Boeing debt load
Click to Enlarge
Source: Chart courtesy of GuruFocus.com

However, if the upcoming inflation report comes in hot, BA stock may face increased near-term pressure. As such, Boeing remains one of the stocks to watch closely ahead of the May data release.

Coinbase (COIN)

The app for Coinbase (COIN) displayed on an iPhone screen.
Source: OpturaDesign / Shutterstock.com

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) operates a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform. In my view, this is one of the most volatile stocks you can invest in, since the company’s revenue and profits are directly tied to the performance of the crypto market. That said, there are still some ways to guesstimate where this stock could go next based on the upcoming CPI print.

Coinbase reported very strong Q1 results, generating more adjusted EBITDA than all of last year. Revenue surged 115.6% year-over-year to $1.6 billion, beating estimates. The company also reported $4.40 of earnings per share, which trounced expectations. The company saw promising early growth in its derivatives products and a 30% increase in the USDC stablecoin market cap.

If the inflation report shows cooling price pressures, it could be very positive for crypto, as lower interest rates would likely drive greater capital into this sector. You’re essentially betting on the market movements in the crypto space by investing in this stock – that’s a high-risk proposition on its own.

BTC coin chart
Source: Chart courtesy of GuruFocus.com

Given Coinbase’s high sensitivity to crypto market conditions, I believe it’s one of the key stocks to watch closely before the CPI data on Wednesday. This CPI report could make or break the stock’s recent momentum.

On the date of publication, Omor Ibne Ehsan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Omor Ibne Ehsan is a writer at InvestorPlace. He is a self-taught investor with a focus on growth and cyclical stocks that have strong fundamentals, value, and long-term potential. He also has an interest in high-risk, high-reward investments such as cryptocurrencies and penny stocks. You can follow him on LinkedIn.

