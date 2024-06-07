Dear AAPL Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 10

Fans of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock are eagerly awaiting Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) coming this Monday, June 10. Hopes are high ahead of the iPhone maker’s gargantuan tech event.
What should you expect from Apple this year?
Well, as has been a theme this year, artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to steal the show at WWDC. Developers believe Apple will focus on its new iOS 18 software, as well as its foray into AI following a historic partnership with OpenAI.
Early leaks suggest that Apple’s AI endeavors will be powered via the company’s new in-house large language model (LLM), Ajax. Careful to keep its personal privacy promises, Apple apparently plans to process data from its AI such that it’s beyond reach, even for Apple employees.
Siri, Apple’s digital assistant, will likely receive a major AI-fueled overhaul. Apple’s LLM will give Siri far greater ability to access features within apps, reportedly without even specific accommodations from developers. This includes tasks like deleting emails or editing photos.
Speaking of photos, Apple’s Photos app is expected to receive a bulk of new capabilities, including a “Clean Up” feature that would allow generative AI to add and remove specific objects from photos.
And that’s just the highlights. Apple’s Safari, Notes, Notifications, iMessage, Calendar, and Mail apps are all expected to receive a host of new AI powers
AAPL Stock Climbs Ahead of WWDC
AAPL stock has been enjoying some modest the week prior to WWDC. Indeed, AAPL is up 1.66% over the past five days and in the green 6.6% over the past month.
Apple stock has been notably quiet this year, up less than 5% since the start of 2024, even as the S&P 500 eyes nearly 13% gains.
The Cupertino giant has taken something of a back seat in recent months to the likes of red-hot Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and other chipmakers poised to lead the tech world into the new AI-optimized future.
That said, WWDC is one of Apple’s biggest yearly events. Depending on the conference’s results, expect investors to take more definitive action on AAPL.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.