Dear AMZN Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 16

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock fans will want to mark their calendars for July 16 as that is when the e-commerce giant’s annual Amazon Prime Day event will kick off.
Amazon Prime Day will start on July 16 and last through July 17. During that time, the company will offer many deals on products available through its e-commerce platform.
Customers will have to be Amazon Prime subscribers to take part in the Prime Day sales event. They can also request special access to limited deals that may sell out soon.
On top of that, Amazon will be introducing new sales all throughout the event. That means customers will see deals be introduced as quickly as every five minutes. With that comes heavy discounts on name-brand products.
What This Means for AMZN Stock
Amazon Prime Day is a big deal for investors in AMZN shares. It acts as a mini holiday for the company and drives sales with its deep discounts. This helps boost the company’s revenue in a season where shopping holidays are sparse.
AMZN stock is up 1.5% as of Tuesday morning, with more than 12.8 million shares traded. Its daily average trading volume is about 39.7 million units.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.