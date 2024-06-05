Why Is MicroAlgo (MLGO) Stock Down 32% Today?

MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) stock is down on Wednesday but it’s less to do with bad news and more to do with the shares coming off of a recent rally.
Investors will note that shares of MLGO stock soared 669.9% during normal trading hours on Tuesday. That came alongside heavy trading, with close to 184 million shares traded. For comparison, MicroAlgo’s daily average trading volume is well below that at about 3.7 million shares.
This massive rally on MLGO stock came about after it announced an agreement to create a joint micro-consciousness quantum research center with WIMI (NASDAQ:WIMI). The research center will focus on physics, mathematics, medicine, genetics, computer science, biology, polymer chemistry, philosophy, psychology, sociology and other fields of study.
MLGO Stock Movement on Wednesday
Considering the massive rally shares of MLGO stock underwent yesterday, it makes sense that they would give up some of those gains today. This has the stock losing some of its value as it settles following yesterday’s news.
MLGO stock is down 32.1% as of Wednesday morning. This comes alongside more than 1.4 million shares of the stock changing hands.
