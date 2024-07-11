LCID Stock Alert: Lucid Pops on Praise of Its Saudi Partnership

Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID) is rising today after announcing a positive update. The electric vehicle (EV) producer has been enjoying an excellent month of steady growth. But today, LCID stock is in the green after CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson spoke to Bloomberg TV about how Lucid’s partnership with Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) is going extremely well.
Specifically, he referred to the PIF as the “perfect long-term partner” for his company during its current phase of scaling production. This is exactly the type of development investors should want to see from Lucid, as it suggests the company’s gradual recovery will continue.
What’s Happening With LCID Stock
Despite some volatility this morning, LCID stock has spent today trending upward. As of this writing, it closed out the day 8% in the green. While it still trades below the penny stock line, Lucid is showing notable progress, with gains of more than 30% for the month. That’s partially due to the recovering EV market. And following Rawlinson’s comments, it is clear that the company is on the right track. Per Seeking Alpha:
“Rawlinson said Lucid’s (LCID) advanced technology gives it a selling edge. In terms of capital raises, Rawlinson highlighted that the company will need to raise more money at opportunistic times in the market. He noted the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund is the perfect long-term partner for Lucid (LCID) as it looks to ramp up. Rawlinson also noted that the deal with Aston Martin is still strong.”
The fact that Lucid’s Saudi partnership is going well should be welcome news to investors. Given the company’s struggles over the past year, it makes sense that investors might be concerned with its long-term growth prospects. Other EV penny stocks such as Fisker (OTCMKTS:FSRNQ) haven’t fared too well and still appear to be on the fast track off a cliff. But Lucid has strong backing and is clearly focused on using it to continue scaling production exactly as it should.
Why It Matters
This isn’t the first positive update that Lucid has reported recently. Lucid is among the EV producers who reported better-than-expected second-quarter deliveries, a clear indication that the market is recovering. “The company’s deliveries grew by a solid 70.51% to 2,394 vehicles,” reports InvestorPlace‘s Eddie Pan. “That was 26.73% ahead of the analyst estimate of 1,889 vehicles.”
Now, the company has shown that it is well-positioned to continue its growth as its market bounces back. If Lucid secures more partnerships, as Rawlinson indicated, LCID stock will have even more momentum behind it, which could push it out of penny stock territory.
