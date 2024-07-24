Should Tesla Invest $5 Billion in xAI? Elon Musk Polls His Fans to Find Out

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock fell heavily overnight on a bad earnings report, including a 2% drop in auto revenue.
Tesla earned $1.48 billion, 42 cents per share, on revenue of $25.5 billion during the second quarter.
In his conference call, CEO Elon Musk highlighted growth in energy storage and investments in artificial intelligence (AI). Musk is polling followers on his X, formerly Twitter social media platform, asking if Tesla should invest $5 billion in xAI, his own AI startup.
Tesla was due to open this morning at $226 per share, a market capitalization of $712 billion, down over 8% from the July 13 close.
Elon’s New Direction
Elon’s request that Tesla put money into an unrelated business is evidence of a new direction.
It also shows his absolute command not only of his own fortune, estimated at nearly $250 billion, but of all assets used in building that wealth.
Investors who believe in a man who made so many others rich rushed to his defense. However, others who previously endorsed Tesla, like Ross Gerber of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth Management, were having second thoughts. I suggested in May that the Tesla board should dump Musk and hire a car guy by buying Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN). But I knew it wouldn’t happen.
Bad earnings should have been expected since early July when second-quarter deliveries were reported as being below those of 2023. Sales for the Model S and Model X were especially weak, and critics said Tesla was obscuring the problem.
Rather than talk about car sales, Musk devoted his conference call to AI and the company’s Optimus robot. The RoboTaxi will debut in October, analysts were told, and the robots are already working in Tesla factories.
Tesla Stock: What Happens Next?
Tesla is no longer a car company if it ever was. It’s the public side of Elon Musk’s various enterprises. That will keep the stock price high so long as investors believe in him.
On the date of publication, Dana Blankenhorn did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.