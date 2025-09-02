2 More Stocks With 1,000% Upside 

Tom Yeung here with your Sunday Digest.
Almost every multimillionaire investor I know has their version of “The One” – a single investment that built much of their wealth.
Several family friends purchased Sun Microsystems in the 1980s after Sun’s cutting-edge workstations left a major impression.
Others built their wealth from commodity stocks… semiconductor makers…. and I stumbled on airlines after the financial crisis.
Most famous investors also have their version of “The One”…
- Phil Fisher bought Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) in 1955 when it was just a radio manufacturer.
- Warren Buffett’s partnership got an early boost with American Express Co. (AXP) in 1963.
- SoftBank Group Corp.’s (SFTBY) Masayoshi Son invested $20 million in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) back in 2000.
And that’s why identifying and buying stocks that can rise 1,000% or more are so essential. These are the kinds of investments that can turn $100,000 into $1 million… or a $10 million portfolio into a $100 million one.
It’s how outstanding wealth is truly made.
The best part is that these stocks are not necessarily risky.
Last week here, I highlighted Tronox Holdings Plc (TROX), one of the world’s largest producers of titanium dioxide (TiO2), the white pigment used in paints, lubricants, and even toothpaste. There is no replacement for this essential material.
That means a current down-cycle of TiO2 prices will eventually reverse, pushing Tronox back into the $20 range – a 4X return. Shares have already risen 25% since I highlighted it.
Now, global macro investing expert, Eric Fry, has created a quantitative system that finds stocks with even greater potential. It’s a process that helps investors find “The One” investment by seeking out high-quality stocks that are “down a lot, up a little,” and fulfill several other “10X Factors.”
This system is called Apogee, and it’s already identified several companies with 1,000% upside.
The best part is that these companies are far less risky than you might expect. These are medium- and large-cap firms with excellent underlying businesses where shares have fallen from factors beyond their control. Think of companies like Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) after a major selloff.
Meanwhile, to give you a sense of the power of this system, I’d like to suggest two more companies that have “fallen a lot, risen a little,” and are far safer than most investors might believe.
Let’s jump in…
A Potential Buyout
It’s been a tough half-decade for biotech companies. The Biden administration passed legislation to slash drug prices, and the Trump administration has since pulled billions of dollars in funding from the industry.
This one-two punch has sent shares of gene-editing firm Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) into single-digit territory. In April 2025, shares hit an all-time low of $5.90, representing a 97% decline from their 2021 peak of $202.
Yet, this promising biotech firm has all the signs of a 1,000% winner by fulfilling Apogee’s “down a lot, up a little” investment criteria.
Since April, shares have doubled to $12 after the company announced positive three-year data from a crucial Phase 1 trial of Ionvo-z, a drug designed to combat hereditary angioedema. This genetic disorder affects roughly 1 in 50,000 people worldwide, and analysts believe Ionvo-z could generate peak sales of $1 billion as a result. The follow-up data showed that the 10 patients in the trial saw a 98% improvement in their conditions – a highly compelling sign. Lonvo-z is now well in Phase 2 trials and could reach the market as early as 2028.
The company is also making progress on its Phase 1 study of nex-z, a separate gene-editing therapy to combat hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis. This rare disease also affects 1 in 50,000 people worldwide. However, that number can reach as high as 1 in 20 in certain populations, which makes this a potential $2 billion-per-year therapy. Nex-z is anticipated to launch by 2029.
Analysts give these two drugs a 35% and 40% chance of regulatory approval, respectively.
That means Intellia could be worth $10 billion to $15 billion by 2030 if either of these therapies are successful, giving it 1,220% upside from its current $1.2 billion market capitalization.
In addition, Intellia has significant backing from established biotech firm Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN). The larger firm shares 25% of development costs and profits of the nex-z program, and it provides a pathway for commercialization and marketing if the drug is approved.
So, even though Intellia remains risky as an early-stage biotech, the company now has several proven gene-editing therapies in its pipeline and trades at a fraction of the price of its former self.
The Chinese Robotaxi Play
The Chinese auto market has become almost unrecognizable to most Americans. After years of cutthroat competition, many Chinese models are now cheaper, faster, and better than anything found in the United States.
The Xiaomi SU7 Ultra, for instance, retails for just $73,000 and offers 1,500 horsepower – roughly what a $4 million Bugatti Chiron can produce. Meanwhile, the “budget” $22,000 XPeng Mona M03 EV comes with two radars, seven cameras, and 12 ultrasonic sensors to support an advanced self-driving mode.
The modern “budget” Chinese EV
That’s why Chinese firms are also surging ahead in robotaxis – a technology enabled by advanced automobile manufacturing. Recent estimates suggest the number of self-driving taxis on Chinese streets eclipsed those in the U.S. earlier this year. Some analysts even believe China could have 4 million robotaxis on the road by 2030, a 1,600-fold increase from today.
That creates enormous potential for WeRide Inc. (WRD), China’s largest pure-play robotaxi firm.
The company was founded in 2017 by the former chief scientist of Baidu Inc.’s (BIDU) autonomous driving unit and has since become China’s second-largest provider of robotaxi services behind its more diversified rival, Baidu’s Apollo Go. In fact, the company was flagged back in August by InvestorPlace Senior Analyst Luke Lango’s quantitative Nexus system, a short-term trading system designed to identify stocks to buy over the next 30 days.
Here’s what I said at the time:
On August 21, WeRide unveiled one of its most ambitious projects yet: a one-stage, end-to-end advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) created in conjunction with Bosch, a leading supplier of components and systems to automakers…
The opportunity here is vast. Many traditional automakers lack the programming talent to build self-driving technologies, and WeRide’s partnership with Bosch provides a compelling alternative. WeRide could eventually become its own “Tier 1” auto components supplier.
Recent moves in WeRide’s stock price now give it the “down a lot, up a little” pattern that Eric’s longer-term Apogee system seeks out. Shares of this promising firm have now risen 60% from its April lows, reversing a massive 86% drop from earlier in the year.
That means further long-term gains are likely for this high-potential stock. WeRide is already aggressively expanding beyond China’s borders into the Middle East and Europe – geographies where even Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOGL) Waymo has lagged. This means the Chinese firm could beat Western heavyweights at their own game.
If all goes well, the company’s $2.6 billion valuation could have a 1,000% upside through 2030.
The Secret to 1,000% Gains
The best competitive anglers seem to have a “second sense” of where to cast their lines. Years of practice mean they know almost exactly where large fish tend to feed during specific times of day, even without the help of fishing radars.
It’s why “boater” tournaments (where anglers power their own vessels) typically reel in twice the catch of “co-angler” competitions, where fishermen sit off the back of a boat captained by someone else. Boaters seek out the best fishing spots.
In fact, the Phoenix Bass Fishing League competition at Kentucky Lake earlier this week saw the winning boater reel in 34 pounds of fish. Meanwhile, the top co-angler brought in only 13 pounds.
Investing in 1,000% stocks works the same way. Once you know where to fish for these companies, it’s difficult not to reel in big catches.
That’s the strategy Eric Fry has been using for over three decades to find over three dozen “granders” that have risen 1,000% or more. These picks include:
Now, Eric has distilled his intuition into a set of rules that power Apogee, his quantitative system designed to seek out these rich waters. Think of it as a fishing radar for 1,000% stocks. The system helps find where the best companies are hiding and creates opportunities to land “The One” investment of a lifetime.
One of these factors is the “down a lot, up a little” strategy I’ve highlighted today. These are companies that have fallen far from their peak, creating enormous upside potential. Then they rise a little, signaling that a turnaround is underway.
Until next week,
Thomas Yeung, CFA
Market Analyst, InvestorPlace