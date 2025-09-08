8 Companies Poised to Soar From Nvidia and OpenAI’s $100 Billion Alliance

This week marked a historic turning point for artificial intelligence.
The world’s best AI hardware maker – Nvidia (NVDA) – and the world’s best AI software developer – OpenAI – announced the single biggest deal in the history of artificial intelligence. In our view, it looks an awful lot like the Manhattan Project of AI… and it signals that the red-hot AI stock market rally still has plenty of runway left.
Here’s what went down…
Nvidia announced it will invest $100 billion into OpenAI to build and deploy at least 10 gigawatts of AI data centers powered by Nvidia systems. That translates into millions of GPUs, stitched together into the next generation of AI infrastructure.
The deal is structured as a hardware-software alliance between the two undisputed leaders in their domains:
- OpenAI will handle the model and infrastructure software – think GPT-6, GPT-7, and whatever follows.
- Nvidia will provide the systems – GPUs, networking, and its fast-expanding software ecosystem.
The first wave of this infrastructure is expected to go live in the second half of 2026, powered by Nvidia’s new Vera Rubin platform: its next-gen AI computing architecture.
Put simply: The best hardware company and the best software company are teaming up to create something bigger than either could accomplish alone.
So, in this edition of Hypergrowth Investing, we’ll explain why this partnership represents the biggest technology buildout in history.
We’ll break down the even bigger $2 trillion investment wave pouring into AI infrastructure.
And we’ll reveal the eight companies best positioned to capture this tidal wave of spending.
Let’s take a look…
The “Manhattan Project of AI”: Why the Nvidia-OpenAI Alliance Is Unlike Anything Before
The Manhattan Project was the ultimate collaboration of top scientists and massive government resources, united around a singular goal: building the most powerful weapon the world had ever seen.
This new partnership has the same feel – except the end goal isn’t a nuclear weapon. It’s artificial superintelligence.
The Manhattan Project’s scale was unprecedented at the time. For example, it:
- Cost: about $2 billion in 1940s dollars (1942–1946).
- Adjusted for inflation, that’s roughly $25- to $30 billion today.
- At its peak, the project consumed 0.4% of U.S. GDP and employed more than 130,000 people.
Likewise, the scale of this Nvidia-OpenAI partnership is unprecedented:
- $100 billion – bigger than even Amazon‘s (AMZN) entire annual capital spending.
- 10 gigawatts – equal to the output of 10 full-scale nuclear power plants.
- Millions of GPUs – more chips than fueled the entire internet boom.
Except in this case, instead of Uncle Sam and his tax dollars funding this project, it’s Uncle Huang and his multitrillion-dollar market cap. In today’s dollars, the OpenAI–Nvidia project is more than three times the size of the Manhattan Project.
The stakes are massive. The resources are enormous. And the payoff could reshape industries and redefine the way we live and work.
This deal is structured so both companies win big:
- Nvidia locks in a long-term, guaranteed buyer of its chips, networking gear, and full-stack software. It also gets a sizable equity stake in OpenAI, which could be worth a fortune if OpenAI does become the company that ushers in superintelligence.
- OpenAI secures guaranteed compute capacity for its next wave of models (GPT-6, GPT-7, etc.), plus the financing to physically build that compute at scale.
For both firms, it’s not just a deal. It’s a necessity. Nvidia needs software partners that push the limits of its hardware. OpenAI needs hardware partners that can build at unimaginable scale. Together, they form the ultimate AI alliance.
This is why we remain structurally bullish on both names. Nvidia is the backbone of the AI economy. OpenAI is the brains. Together, they’re building the future.
Here’s why this matters for the broader AI boom…
Record-Breaking Deals Signal a New Era of AI Growth
Zooming out, this isn’t just a win for Nvidia and OpenAI – it’s a win for the entire AI Boom.
Consider this:
- OpenAI expanded its cloud compute deal with CoreWeave (CRWV) by $6.5 billion, bringing the total to $22.4 billion.
- The Qatar Investment Authority and Blue Owl Capital announced plans to build $3 billion worth of AI data centers, greatly aiding Blue Owl’s goal to invest in 104 new facilities around the world.
- Nscale secured $1.1 billion in financing – from Norway’s Aker ASA, Finland’s Nokia, and Blue Owl, among others – to build AI infrastructure.
All of that in the same week.
The volume of money and resources pouring into AI right now is staggering. And it’s coming from the world’s smartest and deepest-pocketed players. The message couldn’t be clearer…
This boom is still in its early innings.
And here’s the kicker…
According to Barclays, each gigawatt of incremental AI data center capacity requires $50- to $60 billion of spending. Right now, about 40 GW of AI data center capacity expansion is planned worldwide.
Do the math: That’s over $2 trillion in planned spending.
That’s as much as the entire annual GDP of Italy, Canada, Russia, or Brazil. It’s more than that of Mexico, Australia, South Korea, or Spain.
And all of that capital is flowing into a single industry vector – AI infrastructure.
So, the question becomes: Which companies stand to benefit most from this unprecedented flood of capital?
The 8 Stocks at the Epicenter of the Nvidia-OpenAI Deal
Where does that money go? Straight into the companies constructing the backbone of the AI economy:
- Nvidia: The undisputed king of AI chips, from GPUs to networking to software ecosystems.
- Broadcom (AVGO): Its custom ASICs and networking chips are critical to AI data flow.
- Oracle (ORCL): Building one of the fastest-growing AI clouds, in partnership with Nvidia and others.
- Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM): Manufactures the advanced chips powering AI, including Nvidia’s.
- Arista Networks (ANET): Dominates high-performance networking for data centers.
- Micron (MU): Supplies the high-bandwidth memory (HBM) that AI systems desperately need.
- CoreWeave: A “private” cloud operator specializing in AI compute, growing like wildfire.
- Super Micro Systems (SMCI): Builds AI servers, racks, and systems at scale.
All of these companies – and many more – are positioned at the epicenter of this $2 trillion tidal wave of investment.
That’s why all of these AI stocks are red-hot — and likely to stay that way for at least another year or two. All are “Buys.”
Sure, there will be volatility. There will be corrections. But each dip is an opportunity… because the trend here is clear: Trillions of dollars are flowing into AI infrastructure, and the companies best positioned to capture that spend are going to grow massively.
When you step back, this isn’t about quarter-to-quarter earnings beats. This is about the largest technology buildout in human history. A project so large and so ambitious that it warrants comparison to the Manhattan Project.
And just like the Manhattan Project forever changed geopolitics, this project will forever change the global economy.
The Future of AI Is Being Built Now – Here’s How to Position Yourself
Nvidia and OpenAI’s $100 billion partnership is a watershed moment for AI. It cements the idea that we’re not just in another tech cycle. We’re in a once-in-a-century transformation.
The Manhattan Project of AI is here. The infrastructure is rising. The capital is flowing. And the winners are obvious.
The move is simple: Buy the leaders, the infrastructure plays, and the dips.
Because when history looks back on this moment, it will be clear – the future was being built right in front of us.
But the buildout doesn’t end with data centers. The same forces driving trillions into AI infrastructure will ignite the robotics revolution – where intelligent machines step out of the cloud and into the physical world.
And just as Nvidia supplies the backbone of AI, the real winners in robotics won’t just be Tesla (TSLA) and its Optimus bot… but the suppliers producing its most critical components.
That’s where the next wave of outsized gains will be made – and why we’ve zeroed in on the companies quietly powering this shift.
Click here to see which players could benefit most as robotics adoption takes off.