7 Stocks in Bargain-Then-Bounce Territory

Value investors are often looking for a discount and want to find those bargain stocks set to bounce. This requires plenty of patience and a willingness to look beyond the volatility, especially on days when the market rallies.
Those investors who spend their time waiting for stocks to fall into bargain territory have two major considerations. First, getting a stock at a discount will increase the margin of safety. Buying a stock significantly below its intrinsic value gives investors a cushion of safety.
Missing a stock’s rally is the major risk investors take by waiting too long for a stock to fall further.
Investors who are looking for bargain stocks set to bounce are expecting markets will eventually recognize that the discount is too big. To unlock the upside, the underlying company needs a positive business catalyst.
In the table I’ve included, all of the companies score well on growth.
According to Stock Rover, a quantitative analysis site, the selected companies are universally poised to grow in 2022. Among the technology companies picked, Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) has the lowest growth score at 77/100. It makes up for this in quality, scoring an 87/100. And Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), CDW (NASDAQ:CDW), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) and gaming firm Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) and the rest all have even better growth expected.
So let’s dig deeper into these bargain stocks set to bounce.
|ADSK
|Autodesk
|$177.22
|AMZN
|Amazon
|$113.76
|CDW
|CDW
|$159.67
|CTSH
|Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
|$65.10
|EA
|Electronic Arts
|$123.62
|LDOS
|Leidos Holdings
|$97.83
|META
|Meta Platforms
|$167.23
Autodesk (ADSK)
Autodesk started the year strong. In the first quarter, the software company posted revenue that grew by 18% to $1.17 billion. It posted $1.43 a share in non-GAAP earnings. Autodesk also posted a free cash flow of $422 million.
To decrease business risks, the company diversified not only geographically, but to other business sectors. This increased its resilience.
The company benefited from strong renewal rates. Demand increased steadily throughout the quarter.
Investors may bet that the business momentum continued in the current quarter. Despite inflationary pressures, shareholders should expect that price increases for customers won’t materially hurt demand.
Previously, Autodesk delayed price hikes to help customers. Now, it is encouraging its sales staff to win deals.
The 3D solution for building information modeling is another positive catalyst for Autodesk’s growth. However, ADSK stock is not yet a bargain. If the forward price-to-earnings ratio falls from the mid-20s, consider buying shares.
Amazon.com (AMZN)
Amazon is stuck in a trading range and well off from its 52-week high of $188.11. The stock split did nothing to help its share price, probably because investors are unsure about the impact high inflation rates will have on revenue.
To reshape Worldwide Amazon Stores, the company picked Doug Herrington. Herrington joined Amazon in 2005. He built the company’s consumables business, launched AmazonFresh in 2007, and in 2015, he led the entire North American Consumer business. This is a great choice. Herrington has the necessary experience to move Amazon forward.
AMZN stock is easy for bearish investors to attack. The stock continues to trade at a rich valuation, but it deserves that price tag. Meanwhile, the cloud unit is still growing, but it already generates enough cash to fund Amazon’s retail business.
Inflation is a macroeconomic headwind for nearly all retailers, shrinking profits across the board. Yet Amazon’s e-commerce is efficient. It will squeeze out more costs than its competition. As losses mount for others, Amazon will thrive.
CDW (CDW)
CDW is a business-to-business company. It provides information technology products and services to a wide variety of customers. In the first quarter, the company posted net sales that grew by an impressive 23% YOY to $5.95 billion. Profits rose to $1.1 billion, up from $795.2 million last year.
CDW benefited from strong customer demand across its commercial segments. Corporations are bringing workers back to work. This increases the demand for office-related products. In addition, customers want to strengthen their home office environments. This effectively increases CDW’s addressable market.
In the next 18 months, demand from the school will only increase. School infrastructures need audio, visual and interactive monitors in the classroom. Every school level from kindergarten to grade 12 will need an improved learning space.
CDW has a strong moat. Its competitive advantages in supplying what customers need will result in sustained margins. CDW managed inventory levels well and has a strong distribution logistics system. Despite supply chain issues, the company is best-positioned to meet customer demand.
Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH)
Cognizant Tech (NASDAQ:CTSH) is an information technology services and consulting company. In the first quarter, it posted revenue that grew by 9.7% Y/Y to $4.8 billion.
Importantly, bookings rose 4% Y/Y. Strong bookings on a 1.2 times book-to-bill ratio will cushion the company from any slowdown.
CTSH stock could rise if management grows its digital division. Still, it is not in any rush with mergers and acquisitions. It allocated capital to take advantage of any potential deals, but is aiming for one or two deals at the most. Until then, it will keep its 2% revenue growth target. In addition, it will allocate half of its free cash for M&A.
Wage inflation is a potential risk. The company will have higher compensation cost pressures ahead. It will offset the higher costs by rolling out price increases in the next four quarters. Cognizant will also invest in automation. This will result in higher delivery efficiencies.
Electronic Arts (EA)
Electronic Arts rebounded in May 2022, but could surge again. The gaming firm has a strong brand name that will help it increase revenue despite a decline in overall video game sales.
In May, videogame sales fell by 19%. While other publishers topped the rankings in game sales, EA’s FIFA 22 ranked No. 19. However, in 2023, it will launch a sequel to its Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game. The combat game should appeal to its fan base.
After Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) bid to acquire Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), a cable and internet company like Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) might bid for EA stock. A bidding war on EA shares is the positive catalyst that would unlock the stock’s discount.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Disney (NYSE:DIS) are possible buyers of EA, too.
Disney is probably the more likely bidder. The company is building a strategy to embrace the metaverse. EA’s entertaining games might complement Disney’s metaverse. Alternatively, Microsoft’s deal with Activision may fall apart and executives may realize that EA is a better fit. The company has many sports titles that would complement Microsoft’s Xbox console.
Leidos Holdings (LDOS)
Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) is a defense and aviation firm. In the first quarter, the company posted revenue growing by 5.1% Y/Y to $3.49 billion. Net bookings of $5.4 billion represented a healthy book-to-bill ratio of 1.6 times. It ended the quarter with a backlog of $36.3 billion.
In 2022, Leidos expects revenue in the range of $13.9 billion to $14.3 billion.
Ukraine is a positive catalyst for the defense sector. Unfortunately, the longer the conflict continues, the worse it is for the sector. Leidos is in the business of providing a deterrent. Still, nations need solutions that handle emerging threats. The company has hypersonics, such as Indirect Fires Protection Capability. For example, in September 2021, the firm won an IFPC deal with the U.S. Army.
Countries will increase their defense budgets in response to emerging war threats. This suggests Leidos will grow its backlog as governments increase their spending.
Meta Platforms (META)
The last of our bargain stocks set to bounce is Meta, previously Facebook. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg is leading the metaverse pivot for Meta Platforms. On CNBC’s Mad Money, he said that Metaverse will be as big as its entire social media business. Facebook and Instagram are massive online properties. Both sites are facing tremendous competitive pressures from TikTok, a China-based firm.
Meta needs billions of users on the metaverse. To get there, it needs to spend billions of dollars. If it doesn’t succeed, Meta could end up squandering its cash on hand. People did not buy in to the virtual reality and augmented reality hype in the last decade. They may do the same with Oculus headsets.
To increase its appeal, Meta Platforms will release a few units in the next year. Skeptical investors might argue that the real world is a better option than a virtual one. But with the cost of everything rising, people may test the metaverse. The cost of doing so starts at only U.S. $299.
On the date of publication, Chris Lau did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.