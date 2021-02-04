The Best Stocks to Buy in the Market Today, According to Jeff Bezos

Are you looking for the best stocks to buy in the market today? Not just stocks that could rise 10% per year — but stocks that could rise thousands of percent, turn into the next Amazon (NADSAQ:AMZN) or the next Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and create generational wealth. Are you looking for those stocks to buy?
Seems like a tall order, sure.
But, according to Jeff Bezos — who, among other things, founded Amazon.com 27 years ago, grew it into a trillion-dollar company, and along the way, became the world’s second richest person — finding the next AMZN stock or AAPL stock may not be that difficult.
Indeed, Bezos thinks its all about one thing … and this one thing just happens to be the secret behind our bold, new financial newsletter The Daily 10X Stock Report, which has averaged an insane 110% gain per stock pick since May (which is all the more impressive considering we deliver one potential 10X stock pick per trading day).
So, what is this big secret behind identifying the best stocks to buy in the market? Besides subscribing to the The Daily 10X?
It’s shockingly simple: Innovation.
Best Stocks to Buy: Innovation Was the Key to Amazon’s Success
Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO of Amazon and transitioning to the Executive Chairman role. This past Tuesday, he announced his departure in a letter to Amazon employees.
In that letter, Bezos answered the trillion-dollar question that everyone in the world wants to ask the man: how?
How did you turn an idea of an online bookstore in the 1990s, into a $1.7 trillion technology empire today, spanning e-commerce, cloud computing, digital advertising, streaming TV, grocery stores, and more? His response was simple:
“Invention is the root of our success. We’ve done crazy things together, and then made them normal. We pioneered customer reviews, 1-Click, personalized recommendations, Prime’s insanely-fast shipping, Just Walk Out shopping, the Climate Pledge, Kindle, Alexa, marketplace, infrastructure cloud computing, Career Choice, and much more. If you get it right, a few years after a surprising invention, the new thing has become normal. People yawn. And that yawn is the greatest compliment an inventor can receive.”
In other words, Bezos is saying that innovation was the key to Amazon’s success.
The company started out with an innovative idea back in the 1990s to sell books online (when, at the time, the world was still stuck in Barnes & Noble stores). The idea turned out to be brilliant.
But Amazon didn’t rest on its laurels. The company continued to relentlessly innovate. Bezos and company expanded the online store to sell all retail goods, launched a unique membership service with Amazon Prime, built out a robust network of fulfillment centers, delved into cloud computing with Amazon Web Services, created a streaming TV service, started selling ad space on its websites, acquired a grocery store chain and, most recently, bought a self-driving startup.
And that, folks, is how you go from online bookstore to global technology empire.
That’s innovation. It’s the key to Amazon’s success. It’s also the key to identifying the best stocks to buy in the market today.
Innovation Is the Fuel of the Future
Innovation isn’t just the key to Amazon’s success. It’s the key to every company’s success.
Just think about the world’s largest companies today outside of Amazon. You have Apple, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG,NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) — all of which are basically trillion-dollar companies.
How did they get there? The same way Amazon did – through innovation.
Alphabet’s founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page figured out back in the late 1990s how to create a centralized online database which indexed the entire internet and made it searchable. Then the company acquired YouTube. Then it plunged into cloud computing with Google Cloud. Then it launched a self-driving business named Waymo.
That’s innovation. The result? A trillion-dollar company.
Mark Zuckerberg, meanwhile, figured out in the early 2000s how to connect college students online. He took that platform, and expanded its use case to the masses. Then the company got into messaging (Messenger and WhatsApp), pictures (Instagram), and commerce (Marketplace and Facebook Shops).
That’s innovation. The result? A near-trillion-dollar company.
Lather, rinse, repeat for Microsoft and Apple. Bill Gates and Steve Jobs were relentless innovators. They made computers and smartphones ubiquitous – and then their successors created enormous software businesses on top of those hardware empires.
That’s innovation.
Get the point? Today’s trillion-dollar businesses all have one thing in common – they’re relentlessly innovative.
So… if you’re looking for the next AMZN stock, the next GOOG stock, the next AAPL stock, the next FB stock, and the next MSFT stock… start by looking at today’s most innovative companies.
Where’s the best place to look? The Daily 10X Stock Report
Finding the Best Stocks to Buy
Launched in 2020, The Daily 10X Stock Report is aimed at delivering to your inbox, every single day, a stock pick that could rise by at least 10X. In less than a year, we have already uncovered multiple 10X winners with startling accuracy.
We told investors about hydrogen leader Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock at $4 … before it soared to $70. Why? Because Plug Power was relentlessly innovating on its hydrogen fuel cell technology last year, and expanding its use cases from forklifts, to the entire transportation market.
We told investors about EV maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock at $4, too, before it roared to $60. Why? Because NIO was relentlessly innovating on its electric vehicle battery technology to the tune of making some of the highest-performance EVs in the world, rivaled only by those made at Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).
We told investors about psychedelics medicine pioneer MindMedicine (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) at 30 cents … before it skyrocketed to nearly $5. Why? Again, because MindMedicine was being relentlessly innovative in its pursuit of researching and commercializing a new class of potentially game-changing psychedelic-inspired medicines.
In grand total, The Daily 10X Stock Report has delivered to readers 70 unique stock picks that have soared at least 100% — and 13 that have soared more than 500%. The average return across the whole portfolio? 110%.
The common theme, of course, is innovation. At The Daily 10X, we pick stocks with a high probability of 10X gains by finding the market’s most innovative companies.
Bottom Line on Innovation
No one has a Magic 8-Ball that will tell them, with 100% confidence, what the best stocks to buy in the market are today — let alone which stocks are the next AMZN stock or the next AAPL stock.
But the world’s biggest companies — and the market’s best performing stocks — all do have one thing in common: They’re relentlessly innovative.
Innovation is what enabled Jeff Bezos to grow Amazon from a tiny online bookstore in the 1990s, to a $1.7 trillion global technology empire today. Innovation is also what has powered a 110% average gain across our stock picks in The Daily 10X Stock Report since May.
It’s time you, too, harness the power of innovation to do great things.
You can start by clicking right here.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
The New Daily 10X Stock Report: Dozens of triple-digit winners, peak gains as high as 926%… 1,326%… and 1,392%. InvestorPlace’s bold new initiative delivers one breakthrough stock recommendation every trading day, targeting gains of 5X… 10X… even 15X and beyond. Now, for a limited time, you can get in for just $19. Click here to find out how.
In addition, you can sign up for Luke’s free Hypergrowth Investing newsletter. Click here to sign up now.