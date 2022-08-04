EV Stocks: the Wealth-Creators of a Recession-Proof Megatrend

One of the best ways to test an investment megatrend’s strength is to see how it fares during a recession. And that’s why I’m growing super bullish on EV stocks right now!
U.S. gross domestic product has declined for two quarters in a row. That’s the textbook definition of a recession. Indeed, by definition, we are in the middle of a recession right now.
Amid this, lots of industries have been hit hard.
Digital advertising is falling off a cliff, with leading advertisers like Snap (SNAP) and Pinterest (PINS) hardly growing anymore. E-commerce tailwinds have evaporated. Once high-growth titans like Shopify (SHOP) and Amazon (AMZN) have stalled these days. Even all those popular streaming platforms like Netflix (NFLX), Disney (DIS), and Roku (ROKU) are currently struggling to grow.
Those once ultra-popular investment megatrends have crumbled under the weight of a recession.
But electric vehicles have not.
Instead, the industry has soared to new heights. Last month, for example, global EV sales rose more than 50% year-over-year!
In other words, the EV industry isn’t slowing. It’s soaring, even in the face of a recession. And that means that this is a truly unstoppable megatrend that you need to be invested in today.
Fortunately, we have the top pick in this space. And it’s a name I bet you’ve never heard of — but it could turn into the industry’s biggest winner.
Here’s the full story.
Record EV Sales in a Recession
In recessions, automobile sales usually drop.
Makes sense, right? Recession hits. Layoffs happen. Wages stop rising. Budgets get tight. Consumers stop spending on big-ticket items, like cars.
For example, amid the pandemic, global auto sales fell about 45%. In 2008, they dropped 41%. In the early 2000s, they dropped more than 30%.
Auto sales tend to crash when recessions hit.
This year is no different. Car sales are down this year. But EV sales are up. And they aren’t just “up” — they’re up big.
Indeed, in June, global EV sales rose 54% year-over-year to a record-high 913,000 vehicles. That represented 16% of total auto sales in June, versus ~10% penetration in 2021.
Through June, consumers have purchased 4.1 million electric cars. That puts EV sales on track to top 10 million this year. And that would represent growth of more than 50% for the whole year.
Let me state that again. EV sales are on track to rise more than 50% this year — all when the economy is tumbling into a recession and the global auto market is down!
That’s impressive.
It tells me that the EV megatrend isn’t just strong. It’s recession-proof and borderline unstoppable.
I don’t know about you, but I like to invest alongside unstoppable forces. That’s why I’m looking for EV stocks to buy today for unrelenting gains over the next 12 months.
Fortunately, I think I’ve found the very best one.
The Red-Hot EV Industry Will Only Get Hotter
As hot as the EV industry is today — and it’s red-hot — I think it’s only going to get even hotter over the next 12 months.
Just look at what will happen between now and mid-2023.
A few weeks ago, Tesla (TSLA) said it’s preparing for a record production ramp in the back half of 2022. And that should lead to blow-the-top-off sales volumes in 2023.
Its main competitor, Lucid (LCID), just tacked on another 7,000 reservations for its premium Lucid Air vehicle. And that’s also undergoing a dramatic production ramp.
Meanwhile, Fisker (FSR), the affordable version of the two, is slated to start production of its electric SUV (the Ocean) in November 2022. It’s already sold out all 5,000 launch edition units of that car.
Further, Rivian (RIVN) is already deploying electric delivery trucks for Amazon throughout the United States. Its passenger vehicles — the R1T and R1S — are starting to pop up all over Southern California.
And the old-school titans of the auto industry aren’t just sitting idly by. General Motors (GM) just committed nearly $200 million to securing a lithium metal deal for its EV batteries. And Ford (F) just reported that its July EV sales popped almost 170% year-over-year.
The EV “arms race” is on.
EV stocks are hot right now. They’re only going to get hotter. And you want to invest in them before they get too hot.
The Final Word on EV Stocks
The best investment megatrends — the unstoppable ones — thrive even in the face of a recession.
Electric vehicles fit that bill. We’re in a recession today. Yet, EV sales are rising by more than 50% every single month. And EV stocks will remain robust wealth-creators.
Fortunately, we have the top stock to buy for enormous gains.
Indeed, the world’s largest company — Apple (AAPL) — is getting into the EV game. It’s building an Apple Car, which many expect to be announced within 12 months.
That car will be a huge success. And due to its Apple DNA and market-leading tech, the EV stock I’m talking about could become a major Apple Car supplier. It could potentially even be an Apple acquisition target.
The stock is worth less than $5 today. When all is said and done, it could be worth more than $50.
In other words, this is the 10-bagger EV stock you need to hear about today. Find out all the details.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.