AI Stock Spotlight: Palantir Surges on 48% Revenue Growth

By this point, you might think the AI Boom should be slowing down. After all, with titans like Nvidia (NVDA), Microsoft (MSFT), Broadcom (AVGO) and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) recently notching fresh all-time highs, could we be nearing the end of the runway here?
Not even close.
Palantir’s (PLTR) latest earnings report makes that abundantly clear. It was potent confirmation that the AI Boom is not a fleeting trend or some cyclical tech flavor-of-the-month phenomenon. Instead, we’re witnessing a full-blown transformation, on par with the rise of the internet or the smartphone…
And Palantir is cementing its place at the epicenter.
But let’s not bury the lede here because those second-quarter earnings were absurd in the best way possible.
Revenue surged 48% year-over-year to just over $1 billion, the fastest growth rate in company history. And management is calling for even faster growth next quarter – nearly 50% growth… on more than a billion dollars in quarterly sales. That’s ballistic. And it’s not a one-off spike.
This company was pulling in less than $400 million per quarter just four years ago. Now it’s scaling straight up.
And it’s not just one vertical driving the gains. Both its commercial and government businesses are exploding. Government revenue rose 49%. Commercial revenues rose 46%.
In other words, AI isn’t a luxury being adopted by a handful of cutting-edge tech firms or experimental departments. It’s being embedded everywhere – on Wall Street, Main Street, and military bases.
Palantir closed 157 deals worth over $1 million. Ninety-six of those were worth over $5 million. Forty-two crossed the $10 million mark. And its top 20 customers now average $75 million in revenue per year: a stunning 30% increase from a year ago.
This flywheel is spinning faster than ever.
Proof of Impact: Palantir’s AI Is Reshaping Finance, Healthcare & Defense
Now, Palantir isn’t just signing big contracts. It’s delivering jaw-dropping results for its customers – exactly why this AI Boom is durable, deep, and still gathering momentum.
At Citibank (C), onboarding times have collapsed – dropping from nine days to just seconds. That’s far more than incremental improvement.
Fannie Mae is able to proactively identify potential fraud before it escalates, bolstering the security of the housing finance system. Nebraska Medicine increased discharge lounge usage by 2,100% – the equivalent of adding a brand-new hospital unit without construction crews or permits. Lear Corporation (LEA) is managing tariffs, automating workflows, and optimizing manufacturing lines, all through Palantir’s AI.
Not to mention, Palantir just landed a 10-year, $10 billion deal to modernize the entire U.S. Army with AI. The future of military infrastructure is now powered by Palantir.
This company is becoming the operating system behind both the public and private sector’s AI transformations. And that’s a huge deal – because this isn’t about one stock…
This is a window into the broader trend that’s reshaping every corner of the global economy:
AI is rapidly becoming as essential as electricity, the internet, or mobile phones.
Every sector, company, and government agency wants AI ASAP.
And investors? They better want AI stocks – because this train isn’t slowing down…
This AI Flywheel Is Turning Profit Into Power
Perhaps most importantly, Palantir is achieving all this success without blowing out its budget.
While revenues surged nearly 50%, operating expenses rose just 27%. That’s the power of using AI to sell AI. It’s the ultimate meta-move; and it creates a virtuous cycle of growth.
Palantir is tapping into its own tools to operate leaner, automate internal processes, and boost service efficiency. That translates into higher margins and monster profits.
Operating income soared more than 80% in the quarter…
A masterclass in scaling: grow fast, spend slow, profit big.
This is the model every AI application company aspires to follow. It’s a flywheel that turns revenue growth into profit acceleration. And as more AI firms hit scale, this positive feedback loop will only intensify.
Translation? The AI Boom is just getting started.
Palantir’s monster quarter is a flashing green light; a sign that AI is breaking out of the tech silo and spilling into every facet of the economy.
This is the next digital transformation wave. And the urgency is real.
The early 2000s had the internet arms race. The 2010s had the mobile explosion.
The 2020s belong to AI.
Palantir isn’t the only one benefiting, but it’s certainly leading the charge. And that leadership is being handsomely rewarded on Wall Street.
Investors see what’s happening – the ‘land grab’ for AI dominance – and they’re piling in. If you’re still on the sidelines, it’s not just FOMO you’re risking. It’s actual opportunity cost.
This is the kind of growth era that can define a generation of tech winners.
What Palantir’s Blowout Earnings Really Mean for AI Stocks
If Palantir can deliver nearly 50% revenue growth and 80% profit growth at scale, imagine what’s possible as AI continues its march toward ubiquity.
We’re talking about AI becoming the backbone of business, woven into everything from onboarding and logistics to fraud detection, national defense… the labor market itself.
Indeed, this boom is about far more than a new generation of software. Its next phase has already begun, with AI stepping off the screen and into the real world.
Robots, autonomous vehicles, drones, and self-operating machines are now at the point of taking over physical tasks once reserved for humans. The signs are all around us.
Just look at Amazon (AMZN). The e-commerce giant recently hit a new milestone with 1 million robots deployed in its warehouses, nearly outnumbering the company’s human workers. It even has a ‘humanoid park’ at its offices in San Francisco, where it’s testing and programming robots to do last-mile delivery…
This isn’t science-fiction… It is the next phase of AI, unfolding right now. Physical AI is stepping off the screen and into everyday life, as machines take over jobs that once seemed untouchable: moving, building, delivering, and even thinking on their feet.
Folks, a “Day Zero” moment – when AI acts in the real world – is coming fast.
The race to automate everything from warehouse logistics to last-mile delivery is on – and the leaders are already pulling ahead as Amazon, Walmart (WMT), John Deere (DE), and a new class of robotics innovators lay the groundwork for an entirely new economic era.
This shift will reshape entire industries, from logistics and retail to agriculture and construction. It could spark a new $20 trillion economic wave… and reward those who get positioned early.
Amid this shift, my colleagues Louis Navellier, Eric Fry, and I see a ‘ChatGPT moment’ coming for robotics. From fully automated “dark factories” in China that churn out a smartphone every second, to U.S. warehouses running 24/7 with minimal human oversight, we’re watching the first wave of a global transformation. And we’ve developed a gameplan to ensure that you end up on the right side of the wealth divide.
Watch our roundtable to learn more about the stocks in our Day Zero Portfolio.