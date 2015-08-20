The American Funds family of mutual funds has a winning formula for long-term investors: Offer compelling actively managed funds that can rival the long-term qualities of passively managed index funds.

American Funds combines low expenses with high manager tenure. They incentivize managers to keep their priorities aligned with investors, and the managers eat their own cooking by owning shares of the funds they manage.

Their team approach to management allows for a smart process of research and analysis that enables even the largest of their funds to maintain solid, benchmark-beating performance over the long term.

Although American Funds are primarily made available through brokers and financial advisers, there are millions of do-it-yourself investors that invest in their mutual funds through 401(k) plans and 529 plans. And there are several American Funds share classes, with various loads and breakpoints for reduced sales charges.

Including all share classes, American Funds offers more than 800 funds. We sifted through all of them to arrive at the 7 best American Funds for the long-term investor.

