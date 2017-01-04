The 4 Best Vanguard Retirement Funds

Today, we’re going to highlight the four best retirement funds Vanguard has to offer. Since my favorite retirement fund closed its doors to new investors, I had to find more high quality, high income and low cost options for readers like you to consider.

The Vanguard Group is the top mutual fund provider by assets under management, boasting nearly $3 trillion across more than 125 mutual funds. And almost all of that is locked up in long-term assets — a statement about Vanguard’s elite standing among buy-and-hold retirement investors.

Vanguard doesn’t do leverage, it doesn’t do inverse. With very few exceptions, Vanguard’s funds aren’t trading instruments. Instead, they’re for investors looking for a low-cost way to grow their nest eggs for the long haul.

Still, some funds are better for retirement than others. Many Vanguard mutual funds, while extremely useful, are better suited for tactical investments that span just a couple of years. Other Vanguard funds are little more than glorified parking lots for cash.

But a few gems stick out like a sapphire thumb.

Here’s our look at four Vanguard retirement funds that are top choices for any retirement portfolio, and no-brainer buys if you’re lucky enough to have them on offer in your company’s 401(k) plan.

Next Page