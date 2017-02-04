4 Tech ETFs Set to Soar on Facebook Inc.’s Stellar Quarter (FB)

The fourth-quarter reporting cycle saw a spate of solid earnings reports from tech giants like International Business Machines Corp. ( IBM ), Netflix, Inc. ( NFLX ), Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT ), and Apple Inc. ( AAPL ).

Social media giant Facebook Inc ( FB ) continued the bullishness after the closing bell yesterday (read: IBM Tops, Guides Higher: ETFs in Focus).

Facebook reported stellar fourth-quarter 2016 results beating our top and bottom line estimates on the strength in mobile advertising business and growing momentum for video advertising.

Facebook’s Q4 Results in Detail

Adjusted earnings per share (accounting for stock-based compensation) came in at $1.24, crushing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 growing over twofold from the year-ago quarter. Revenues soared 51% year over year to $8.81 billion and edged past our estimate of $8.47 billion. Growing advertising revenue is the major reason for the robust performance.

Advertising revenues grew 53% year over year to $8.63 billion. Notably, mobile advertising revenues accounted for 84% of total advertising revenue, up from 80% in the year-ago quarter. The company’s dominance in mobile advertising revenues is expected to increase in the coming months as it is looking to add advertising in its messaging services What’s App and Facebook Messenger.

Additionally, Facebook is expected to garner about $33.76 billion in global ad revenue this year, the company world’s No. 2 digital ad publisher behind Alphabet Inc ( GOOGL ) according to eMarketer. Further, the company will continue to reap the benefits of a big push into video both on Facebook itself and on Instagram (read: Tech ETFs to Watch Post Microsoft & Alphabet Results).

Daily active users grew 18% year over year to 1.23 billion in the fourth quarter with 1.15 billion coming from mobile. Meanwhile, monthly active users grew 17% year over year to 1.86 billion, of whom mobile active users accounted for 1.74 billion, up 21%. eMarketer expects the number of US users will increase 2.7% in 2017, while user growth worldwide will grew 7.9%.

Given outstanding results, shares of FB spiked as much as 3.6% to an-all time high of $137.99 in aftermarket hours, eroding all the negative sentiments of the revenue slowdown, which the company warned in the third quarter. It further indicates good tidings for the near term. Currently, Facebook has a favorable Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) with a VGM Style Score of C.

Given this, investors could definitely focus on ETFs that have a larger allocation to this networking giant and grab any opportunity from a surge in the price of FB.

For those investors, we have highlighted four ETFs that are poised to move upward following Q4 results (see: all the Technology ETFs here):

