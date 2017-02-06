The 7 Most Popular Vanguard Funds for 401k Plans

Vanguard funds make outstanding investment choices for retirement savings plans. So you wouldn’t be surprised to see several Vanguard funds among the most popular funds in 401k plans.

So out of the 100 top mutual funds for 401k plans, how many would you guess are Vanguard funds? Ten funds? Maybe twenty funds? Try more than thirty.

In fact, a list of 105 most popular funds in 401k plans, compiled for Kiplinger by 401k rating company Brightscope, included 35 Vanguard funds. That’s more than any other mutual fund company.

Fidelity Investments, T. Rowe Price, and American Funds all had impressive showings on the list of most popular mutual funds in 401k plans, but none topped Vanguard funds.

As you might imagine, Vanguard had several of their target retirement funds on the list, but the top funds include a diverse mix of choices that can combine to make a complete set of offerings for a 401k plan.

Of the 35 Vanguard funds on the list of 105, here are the seven most popular used in 401k plans:

