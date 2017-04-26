Can Ford Motor Company (F) Stock’s Earnings Shift It Out of Reverse?

The Donald Trump rally has been in the rearview mirror for Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ). But then again, it has been a long slog for the beleaguered shares. For the past five years, Ford stock has posted a roughly 1% return.

In the meantime, other auto makers have left the company in the dust. During the past half-decade, General Motors Company (NYSE: GM ) is up about 44% and Toyota Motor Corp (ADR) (NYSE: TM ) has gained 35%. Then there is the speed demon, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ), which has returned a staggering 846%. Of course, the company has a market cap that exceeds the value of Ford stock.

So yes, it is understandable that shareholders are not feeling so good. Although, whenever there is widespread bearishness, there could be a contrarian opportunity, right?

Perhaps so. But I wouldn’t put too much money on it (or any money on it!), as the Ford earnings for the first quarter, scheduled to be reported on Thursday, are probably not going to be too inspiring. The Street is looking at an 1.6% decline to $34.7 billion and earnings of 36 cents a share, down from 68 cents a share for the same period a year ago.

The Mixed Picture for Ford Stock

Now, there are some silver linings. Let’s face it, Ford knows how to build top-quality trucks that gin up tons of demand. Keep in mind that the F-Series is the best-selling truck for the past 40 years.

Yet the issue — which has dogged F stock for some time — is that the company cannot seem to move beyond this. Then again, the company must deal with intense competition and does not have the kind of scale of mega operators.

Interestingly enough, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU ) CEO Sergio Marchionne has recently noted that an automaker needs to sell 15 million vehicles per year to remain viable. However, as for Ford, it produced 6.65 million vehicles last year.

If anything, Ford has become a niche player. This has meant that the company has really been playing catch-up. This has been the case with the moves into China, which have struggled. In the latest quarter, sales plunged by 21%.

