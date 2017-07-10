The 10 Best Investments for the Next 10 Years

We all love lists that highlight the best investments of the past five, 10, even 25 years. It’s especially rewarding when you own one of these stocks that beat the odds and climbed the stock charts with reckless abandon — and you owned it all along the way.

Source: Pixabay

It’s exhilarating, but it’s also rarely felt by most mere mortals — a big reason why we make the lists in the first place. It’s like a big lottery win where we marvel at the odds of winning so much money simply by buying a ticket.

There is a serious side to highlighting the best investments, though. It allows us in hindsight to look back at the trends from past years that drove stocks higher. And all the winners have one thing in common: They all had a catalyst generating those super-sized returns.

What catalysts will generate outsize returns in the future? That’s anybody’s guess. However, if you take a look at our list of the 10 best investments of the next 10 years, I think you’ll see where some of those trends should develop.

Next Page