3 Ways to Tap Alibaba Via ETFs

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) has attained story stock status in epic fashion this year. Shares of China’s largest e-commerce company have nearly doubled. While the comparison is not perfect, Alibaba is most often compared to Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) among U.S. companies. Shares of Amazon are up “just” 26% year-to-date.

Source: Shutterstock

Wall Street is mostly bullish on Alibaba stock with some sell-side analysts placing $200 price targets on the stock, implying significant upside from current levels. More upside for Alibaba stock will be more goods for the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that hold the Chinese e-commerce giant, and there are a few such ETFs.

Approximately 30 ETFs hold BABA stock, but a smaller number can be considered legitimate Alibaba ETFs due to their noticeably large exposure to the stock. For investors who like the idea of getting some exposure to BABA without the commitment of the stock itself, the following ETFs are the way to go.

Next Page