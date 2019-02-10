10 Hot Stocks Leading the Market’s Blitz Higher

A combination of factors is helping push U.S. equities to fresh highs, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising to levels not seen since early December on Wednesday.

These include hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal (with President Trump reportedly pushing back a tariff deadline), optimism over a budget deal in Congress (hopefully avoiding another government shutdown) and ongoing ease with the Federal Reserve’s newly dovish stance.

The bulls are going from strength to strength, shifting the focus of their buying as the post-December uptrend matures and changes its nature. From a focus on beaten-down big-cap technology stocks, new areas are piquing the interest of value hunters in areas like energy, industrials and healthcare.

With that in mind, here are 10 hot stocks to watch as they lead the market higher:

Philips 66 (PSX)

Energy stocks like Philips 66 (NYSE: PSX ) are coming back to life as crude oil starts to stir, with shares breaking out of a two-month resistance range as the 20-day moving average extends a rise above the 50-day average. Shares were recently upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering.

The company will next report results on May 10 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.1 per share on revenues of $24.7 billion. When the company last reported on Feb. 8, earnings of $4.87 beat estimates by $1.98 per share on revenues of nearly $29 billion.

Hess (HES)

Hess (NYSE: HES ) is another energy stock to watch, with shares moving to challenge the 200-day moving average to cap what looks like an inverse head-and-shoulders reversal pattern that traces a move to back to the early October high near $75. The company, along with ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM ) recently announced positive results from two offshore wells in Guyana.

The company will next report results on May 1 before the bell. Analysts are looking for a loss of 21 cents per share on revenues of $1.59 billion. When the company last reported on Jan. 30, a loss of 31 cents per share beat estimates by 7 cents on a 30.3% rise in revenues.

AMD (AMD)

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD ) shares are consolidating a recent breakout, with the 20-day moving average extending away from its 50-day and 200-day moving averages presaging a break of prior highs and a challenge of the September levels. This would be worth a gain of more than 50% from here. In its most recent quarter, despite weak guidance from management, investors focused on a 9% increase in revenues for its computing and graphics segment thanks to a ramp in its Ryzen processors.

The company will next report results on April 30 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of 2 cents per share on revenues of $1.25 billion. When the company last reported on Jan. 29, earnings of 8 cents per share matched estimates on a 5.9% rise in revenues.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) shares look ready to emerge from a sloppy looking downward channel that started back in October with a break above a resistance line near $108. Such a break would set up a challenge of the early December high near $112, which would be worth a gain of 5% from here.

The company will next report results on April 25 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1 per share on revenues of $29.9 billion. When the company last reported on Jan. 30, earnings of $1.10 beat estimates by a penny on a 12.3% rise in revenues.

General Dynamics (GD)

General Dynamics (NYSE: GD ) shares are holding steady above their 20-day and 50-day moving averages, setting up a run at the prior highs near $185, which coincides with the 200-day moving average. Defense stocks have constantly been listed as hot stocks amid fresh tensions with Iran and steady budgetary support from the Trump White House and Congress.

The company will next report results on May 1 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $2.45 per share on revenues of $9.3 billion. When the company last reported on Jan. 30, earnings of $3.07 per share beat estimates by 8 cents on a 25.4% rise in revenues.

Deere (DE)

Deere (NYSE: DE ) is strongly tied to the fate of U.S.-China trade negotiations, given its focus on heavy machinery as well as agriculture equipment used for U.S. food exports. As such, shares are consolidating near prior highs set in early 2018. Watch for an upside breakout following the release of confidence guidance from management.

The company will next report results on Feb. 15 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.8 per share on revenues of $6.9 billion. When the company last reported on Nov. 21, earnings of $2.30 per share missed estimates by 15 cents on a 17.6% rise in revenues.

DR Horton (DHI)

DR Horton (NYSE: DHI ) shares have climbed back up and over their 200-day moving average, setting the stage for a sustained move to test the prior high set in August. In its most recent post-earnings call, management noted that buyer traffic remained strong — raising hopes for a strong spring selling season.

The company will next report results on April 26 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of 86 cents per share on revenues of $4 billion. When the company last reported on Jan. 25, earnings of 76 cents per share missed estimates by a penny on a 5.6% rise in revenues.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ ) shares are extending above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, looking ready for a run at the prior highs as worries about a baby powder lawsuit fade. The company recently unveiled a plan to buy robotics company Auris Health for roughly $3.4 billion.

The company will next report results on April 23 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $2.1 per share on revenues of $19.7 billion. When the company last reported on Jan. 22, earnings of $1.97 per share beat estimates by 2 cents on a 1% rise in revenues.

Under Armour (UAA)

Under Armour (NYSE: UAA ) shares have bounded above their 200-day moving average to close in on levels not seen since early December, capping a rise of 33% from its recent lows. While shares remain mired in a three-year-old sideways range, watch at the very least for a retest of prior channel highs near $24, which would be worth around a 10% gain from here.

The company will next report results on May 14 before the bell. The company last reported results on Feb. 12, with earnings of 9 cents per share beating estimates by 5 cents on a 1.5% rise in revenues. The company remains in turnaround mode here at home, with revenues falling 6% in North America in the most recent quarter. But international growth remains a bright spot, up 24%.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX ) are looking ready to emerge from a multi-month basing pattern going back to October, with the 20-day moving average extending a move above its 50-day moving average as the new uptrend gains momentum. The company was recently upgraded by Morgan Stanley analysts citing expectations that the company is likely to see an earnings boost from higher copper prices.

The company will next report results on April 23 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of 10 cents per share on revenues of $3.8 billion. When the company last reported on Jan. 24, earnings of 11 cents per share missed estimates by 8 cents on nearly a 27% drop in revenues.

As of this writing, William Roth did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.