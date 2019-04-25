3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Discovery, Norfolk Southern and Bristol-Myers Squibb

Just one day after stocks logged their best-ever close, the bulls backed down. By the time the closing bell rang, the S&P 500 had fallen 0.22% to end the session at 2,927.25, almost closing at its low for the day.

AT&T (NYSE: T ) did a great deal of that damage, falling a little more than 4% after first-quarter numbers fell short of expectations. Its TV business was a particularly sore spot, though its wireless arm wasn’t exactly stellar last quarter either. Snap (NYSE: SNAP ) technically lost more ground though, ending the day down a bit more than 6% after surging in response to a surprisingly progressive first quarter.

There were some winners, albeit few and far between. Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE: APC ) rallied another 11% after Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY ) made a bid that topped the previous acquisition offer from Chevron (NYSE: CVX ).

The indecisive environment means traders would be wise to choose prospects carefully and pick names from both sides of the bullish/bearish fence. The stock charts of Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC ), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY ) and Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCA ) make for a good place to start that open-minded search.

Discovery Communications (DISCA)

Just a few weeks ago, Discovery Communications shares were in fairly serious trouble. Resistance had been met multiple times at multiple moving average lines, and a so-called ‘death cross’ had taken shape. The stock was just one bad day away from a meltdown.

That disaster has been avoided though. In fact, the rebound effort from two weeks ago has been confirmed and strengthened this week by virtue of support provided by a couple of those key moving average lines.



Click to Enlarge

The confirmation of the new uptrend is yesterday’s brush of the white 200-day moving average line. DISCA stock only had to kiss it to surge higher, renewing the cross above the long-term line in early April.

The weekly chart puts matters in more perspective. Although erratic, the rally that got going in March was spurred by a fresh encounter with a support line that tags all the key lows going back to late 2017.

As tempting as it may be to want to use a prior peak as a potential ceiling, or upside target, this may not be a case where those levels serve as reliable, or even likely, stopping points for any advance.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Railroad name Norfolk Southern had a terrific run from its late-December lows, outpacing most other stocks. All good things must come to an end though, and a couple of red flags started to wave for NSC stock yesterday.



Click to Enlarge

The shape of Tuesday’s bar is telling. The open and close near the low of a relatively tall bar suggests an intraday transition from a net-buying to a net-selling environment.

Bolstering the bearish case here is the gap left behind by yesterday’s jump. Generally speaking, gaps tend to get filled in. In this case, the sheer size of the four-month rally adds weight.

Zooming out to the weekly chart we can see Norfolk Southern shares kissed a long-established resistance line on Wednesday, becoming overbought, as highlighted by the RSI’s move above 70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

When we last looked at Bristol-Myers Squibb back on April 8, it was trying to move lower, but had thus far been unable to push under a technical support level around $46.

That’s no longer the case, though there’s a new support line now in play. Even so, the backdrop suggests there’s already a great deal of bearish momentum in place. If the current technical floor breaks, there’s nothing left to stop the next round of selloffs.



Click to Enlarge

While the previous floor around $46, marked with a yellow dashed line on both stock charts, is broken, the current one at $44.31 marked with a red dashed line is nothing to dismiss.

While not yet under a major floor, note the swell of selling volume seen since March. This is a new development; the more the stock slumps, the more investors trickle out.

Even if support around $44.31 breaks, it’s likely we’ll continue to see some wide ebbs and flows that make for nice swing-trading opportunities.

As of this writing, James Brumley did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities. You can learn more about James at his site, jamesbrumley.com, or follow him on Twitter, at @jbrumley.