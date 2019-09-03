3 Cannabis Stocks to Buy Today

As many investors know, hype doesn’t equal profits when it comes to growing a portfolio in cannabis stocks. Having said that, let’s look at Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR ), Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG ) and Hexo (NYSE: HEXO ) in order to avoid the buzz and cultivate better-looking possibilities off and on the price chart. Let me explain.

Cannabis stocks. The market’s potential is massive to say the least. But for those that have taken stakes in the group’s most popular names such as Canada’s top producer Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC ), former capitalization top dog Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY ) or Cronos (NASDAQ: CRON ), losses have likely followed.

Without getting too deep into the minutiae, early enthusiasm and momentum with most cannabis investments has adjusted to today’s more difficult realities. Cannabis stocks face massive layers of regulatory red tape as they attempt to tap into new markets. And many of these companies are up to their eyeballs in debt while vying to be competitive.

Eventually, there will be winners among cannabis producers. And for those investors that hang on, the returns on the right pick could be enormous. I get it. At the same time, buying the proverbial picks-and-shovel plays and the companies already quietly making money for investors, off and on the price charts, makes for an even stronger blend of exposure to cannabis stocks.

Cannabis Stocks Buy: Hexo (HEXO)

Hexo is our first “buy” recommendation. HEXO stock is also the most speculative of our three cannabis stocks to buy. The company is looking to cash in on the niche edibles and cannabis-infused beverages market, and has stronger odds of success courtesy of its partnership with Molson Coors (NYSE: TAP ) which allows it access to the beverage giant’s many resources.

On the price chart, HEXO stock is unique among its peer group. Despite this year’s steep correction in cannabis stocks, shares of Hexo have maintained a weekly uptrend. The last few weeks have been spent trying to rally out of a well-supported, small double-bottom pattern.

With pattern confirmation in hand and a supportive-looking stochastics setup, my recommendation in HEXO is to buy shares today. I won’t put a price tag on the upside potential of this more speculative play. But placing an exit below support, if required, is smart business.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

Scotts Miracle-Gro is the second of our stocks to buy. If you’ve ever been in a Home Depot (NYSE: HD ) or Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW ) — or mowed a lawn for that matter — SMG stock is familiar with its lawn and gardening products. Scotts is also profitable, offers a dividend of 2.3% and happens to nicely positioned within the cannabis industry as its largest hydroponics supplier.

Technically, today’s investors are able to buy SMG stock as it pulls back into a high consolidation pattern. The price action has taken on the characteristics of a high handle formation after shares broke out of a large cup-shaped base to new highs, but began to retreat following a gain of around 8%.

With SMG stock just now registering an oversold stochastics condition, my advice is to put shares on your radar to purchase on a second move back above the prior high and above the cup breakout level of $105.23. Place an initial stop-loss below $99.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties is the last of our three cannabis stock buys. IIPR stock is a landlord for many of the sector’s producers. Like SMG stock, IIPR is profitable and as a real estate investment trust, investors are paid regular income of 3.4%. But please, don’t think of IIPR as a widows-and-orphans investment like Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO ). These shares are volatile.

Currently, IIPR stock’s aggressive profile has taken shares out of a symmetrical triangle pattern and into a deep correction of around 40% at the recent low. Again, this cannabis stock is not for the faint of heart.

The good news today is that shares are oversold and have signaled a bullish stochastics crossover. And with IIPR confirming a weekly candlestick reversal pattern after loosely testing key Fibonacci support, this cannabis stock is ripe for the picking in conjunction with a blended stop-loss below $80.90.

Investment accounts under Christopher Tyler’s management do not currently own positions in any securities mentioned in this article. The information offered is based upon Christopher Tyler’s observations and strictly intended for educational purposes only; the use of which is the responsibility of the individual. For additional options-based strategies and related musings, follow Chris on Twitter @Options_CAT and StockTwits.