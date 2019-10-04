Friend or Foe? 3 Chinese Large-Cap Stock Charts to Trade

What will today’s political games bring tomorrow or the day after? It’s far from clear, to say the least. But for Chinese stocks Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU ), New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU ) and JD.com (NASDAQ: JD ), the price charts are offering promising entries for investors willing to ignore headline threats in favor of risk-adjusted opportunities. Let me explain.

They’re pawns in a politically heated game where the rules of engagement are blurry at best. I’m referring to U.S.-listed Chinese stocks. As most investors are aware, the international trade war has negatively impacted the Asian giant’s economy over the past couple of years and proven a foe for bullish investors in many of the country’s largest companies.

Diversified tech giant Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA ) and large-cap energy producer China Petroleum (NYSE: SNP ) certainly haven’t been immune. Since hitting highs in 2018, those titans of industry are off 20% and 37% respectively. And then there’s a difficult 25% drop for the very popular iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA: FXI ) market barometer.

Now this political back-and-forth between the U.S. and China has added another layer of uncertainty to Chinese stocks. Over the past couple weeks, the President Donald Trump administration has hinted it’s considering a forced delisting of publicly traded stocks domiciled in China.

To be clear, there is no clarity on how this politically driven move might play out — or how it might even be accomplished. And many argue whether it’s really in the U.S.’ best interests to consider going down this road. Bottom line, though, away from the “will he or won’t he” headlines driving volatile day-to-day price action in Chinese stocks, shares of BIDU, EDU and JD stock have caught our eye on the price charts. They are names which are in friendly positions for bulls and bears in the weeks and months ahead.

Chinese Stocks: Baidu (BIDU)

Known to many as China’s answer to Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) due to its search business and broad reach in other technologies (like autonomous vehicles), BIDU stock is the first of our Chinese stocks to buy. Shares of Baidu have had a tough go due to company-specific issues over the last couple years. But many of those difficulties look to be in the rearview mirror after the company released its last earnings report.

What’s more, the pressure and price action add up to a below-the-market price multiple opportunity in a name still poised for growth.

The price chart in BIDU stock also looks supportive for a turnaround in shares. The monthly view has Baidu stock setting up as an undercut variation of the classic double-bottom pattern. Combined with a “modest” failure of the closely watched 62% Fibonacci support, the possibility of a powerful intermediate low is raised in our technical assessment.

The BIDU Stock Trade

For this Chinese stock, I’d suggest waiting for monthly chart confirmation of a pattern low. Waiting until a move above $116 looks like a solid buying strategy. That entry narrowly clears the high of the September pivot bottoming candlestick. This purchase also allows BIDU stock to reclaim the 62% level and should help drive additional buying pressure from bears positioned out of a smaller flag pattern.

Along with our next two trade candidates, I’d also recommend a bull call spread in BIDU. It’s a safer way to gain exposure in shares given today’s volatile trading environment for Chinese stocks.

New Oriental Education (EDU)

New Oriental Education is another company to consider buying. EDU stock is well-known to growth investors and for good reason. Not only does this prep and online educational services outfit sport double-digit growth, after a significant 50%-plus correction in 2018 shares have been a rare bird within the universe of Chinese stocks as EDU continues to challenge fresh all-time-highs.

Currently EDU is forming a tight triangle that’s entering its third month of consolidation. With the pattern developing on either side of EDU’s former highs, there’s solid evidence this platform will lead to a breakout and another large rally into 2020.

The EDU Stock Trade

For this Chinese stock, look to buy a slightly out-of-the-money intermediate-term bull call spread. But wait to see if EDU shares can stage a breakout above pattern resistance in the coming days or weeks.

JD (JD)

JD.com has been likened to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) by many investors due to its online retail presence and growing logistics and services businesses. Technically speaking, JD stock is one which could be setting up for either bears or bulls.

The monthly chart of this Chinese stock shows two head-and-shoulder patterns. The smaller formation played out well for bears as shares broke neckline support in 2018 and proceeded to tumble by roughly 40% before forming a triple bottom below $20. But the worst may be yet to come. A larger head-and-shoulders formation has developed over the entirety of JD stock’s time as a publicly listed company. Ultimately, a breakdown beneath triple-bottom support would confirm a failure of the large pattern’s neckline.

Alternatively, with JD stock’s right shoulder having formed a pivot high against the smaller neckline and 38% retracement level, a failure or upside breakout could be a huge buy signal for shares. A broken pattern can be powerful motivators for new money to come in. Then a bullish phase could begin.

The JD Stock Trade

With shares stationed much closer to a pattern failure than confirmation, if JD can clear the August high of $32.28, a buy entry could be close at hand. Still, bears do have the benefit of the developing bearish head-and-shoulders formation. Either way, respecting the price chart to enter and exit and make any long or short positions a more ironclad proposition using JD stock’s options market is advised.

Investment accounts under Christopher Tyler’s management do not currently own positions in securities mentioned in this article. The information offered is based upon Christopher Tyler’s observations and strictly intended for educational purposes only; the use of which is the responsibility of the individual. For additional market insights and related musings, follow Chris on Twitter @Options_CAT and StockTwits.