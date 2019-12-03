3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Intel, Mastercard, and Digital Realty Trust

U.S. stocks start this week in a solid position. The S&P 500 and the NASDAQ Composite sit at all-time highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is one-tenth of a percentage point away from joining them. And there’s a near-term argument for more upside.

Source: Shutterstock

After all, this past week saw the removal of two key points of uncertainty. The U.S. and China have come to a trade deal. A big win by the Conservative Party in United Kingdom elections strongly suggests Brexit will finally take place. The stage seems set for a classic “Santa Claus” rally.

To be sure, risks persist. Valuations are as high as they have been since before the financial crisis. There might be a sense that external news now is quiet — and as the old trope goes, a little too quiet. It’s somewhat difficult to argue that trade and Brexit, in particular, were drags on the market given that the same market rallied to all-time highs before their resolution.

Still, there seems to be a path to more upside for U.S. stocks heading into 2020. If that’s the case, stocks at a key pivot point could see the biggest near-term boost. Monday’s big stock charts focus on three such names.

As was the case with Friday’s big stock charts, which highlighted a similar theme, there’s a split between support and resistance. But the common thread is that all of these stocks seem set to make a move — and as such could be particularly susceptible to broader sentiment.

Intel (INTC)

The question when looking at the first of Monday’s big stock charts is relatively obvious. Can Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ) stock break through resistance? As cheap as INTC stock looks, even after the rally off August lows, it will probably take some outside help:



Click to Enlarge Source: Provided by Finviz

Fundamentally, Intel stock admittedly looks inexpensive. Shares trade at barely 12x 2020 consensus earnings per share. A 2.2% dividend yield helps the cause as well. But there are worries here. Execution has been lacking, and Intel clearly is losing market share to the likes of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD the case against INTC at similar levels, and five weeks later I’m skeptical all that much has changed.

(NASDAQ: (NASDAQ: the case against INTC at similar levels, and five weeks later I’m skeptical all that much has changed. In that context, it might be sentiment toward the market and the sector that determines whether Intel stock can reach, and hold, $60. Admittedly, that sentiment looks positive. Mature large-cap chip stocks like Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO Philadelphia Semiconductor Index continues to rally. Those tailwinds might be enough for Intel to finally break through resistance and break out from there.

Mastercard (MA)

Source: Provided by Finviz

Mastercard (NYSE: MA ) has made it through resistance for now. A 1.33% gain on Friday sent MA stock to all-time highs. The question now is whether the recent rally is a ‘real’ move, and if a further breakout follows:

Technically, this looks like a rally that still has legs. Shares moved easily through near-term moving averages in early November, and bounced quickly off the 20-day moving average after a modest downturn at the beginning of the month. Volume has even picked up in recent sessions. It certainly looks like there’s a path beyond $300, unless that round-number level proves a psychological impediment to investors.

Fundamentally, the case does seem a bit trickier. MA stock trades at a substantial premium to rival Visa (NYSE: V PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL

(NYSE: (NASDAQ: There’s certainly a sense that market attitudes have a big role to play here. As noted many times in the space, the rule in recent years has been that quality and growth win out over valuation. Selling a stock because it’s too expensive — or buying one because it’s too cheap — typically has been the wrong move. If that rule holds, Mastercard stock looks well-placed. But investors either worried about valuation or looking to wring out more upside might look elsewhere in the sector.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Source: Provided by Finviz

Data center real estate investment trust Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR ) has headed in the wrong way in a hurry. A 16.6% decline from late October highs is one of the biggest declines in the S&P 500 over that period. It’s also a staggering pullback in a sector where volatility is not the norm.

But the pullback makes DLR look awfully attractive here, both fundamentally and technically:



Click to Enlarge Source: Provided by Finviz

Fundamentally, there’s one potential data point that adds to the technical case. DLR stock at the moment yields 3.8%. We’ve seen round number dividend yields in widely-held stocks like IBM (NYSE: IBM Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM

(NYSE: (NYSE: The question is what the risks might be. The acquisition of InterXion (NYSE: INXN

(NYSE: At a little over 17x 2019 FFO, however, at least some of those risks look priced in. And at the very least, it does seem like there’s a case for a near-term bounce between the chart and the dividend yield. DLR looks attractive here, and if the market rallies, it seems highly likely it will do the same.

As of this writing, Vince Martin has no positions in any securities mentioned.