[Editor’s note: “The 8 Best Cash Cow Stocks to Buy for Stable Returns” was previously published in November 2019. It has since been updated to include the most relevant information available.]

One of the most popular investment strategies is to focus on fast-charging growth companies. The appeal, of course, is that you can get in on the ground floor of a paradigm-shifting industry. But remember the adage cash is king. The most dependable stocks to buy are usually what people call “cash cows.”

While no one will criticize sharply rising growth metrics, cash flow represents a business’ lifeblood. A weakened cash position can lead to severe problems further down the road, even with strong growth. No matter how viable an organization, it must find a way to keep the lights on. That’s why some of the best investments also feature consistent free cash flow.

Another reason to look at a company’s money outflows as opposed to strictly its income statement is flexibility. Simply put, well-financed operations have more options. They can choose to put money to work through key investments, or to expand operations.

Frankly, these attributes have never been more important. With the novel coronavirus impacting every corner of the global markets, investors have largely prioritized stability. In this environment, cash cows offer a measure of confidence, especially if we suffer a prolonged recession.

Below are the eight best cash cow stocks to buy now:

McDonald’s (MCD)

I’m going to make a confession straight off the bat. I don’t understand why people eat at McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD ), particularly those who do so regularly. Admittedly, they make great coffee and their French fries are to die for, but the rest of it? Not quite so appetizing.

Nevertheless, I don’t need to understand a phenomenon to recognize its incredible popularity. Moreover, those who are looking primarily for reliable stocks to invest in should consider MCD stock.

Now, I’m not under any illusions about the tough circumstances surrounding McDonald’s and fast-food restaurants in general. However, I think it’s fair to point out that the company has worked hard to support its franchisees, though it’s clear that many need more assistance.

But with several states opening up, this should help relieve the pressure. Most notably, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that some businesses can reopen as early as Friday, May 8. That should go a long way in boosting traffic, which should help support MCD stock.

Additionally, McDonald’s enjoys consistent FCF every year, offering invaluable confidence in an unpredictable market environment. Plus, MCD pays out a 2.75% dividend yield, which investors shouldn’t ignore.

Aflac (AFL)

We often say that there are two guarantees in life: death and taxes. In reality, we should add a third, which is random events that conspire to ruin your day. Whether it’s a massive accident or a debilitating illness, stuff happens.

When it does, Aflac’s (NYSE: AFL ) insurance products can help you or your family recover financially.

It’s amazing how much a relatively common occurrence, such as a broken leg, can add up to serious out-of-pocket expenses. Just for the consistent demand, AFL should be on most people’s list of stocks to buy. And as you might expect, Aflac enjoys robust cash flows from operations.

AFL is one of those conservative stocks to buy that have performed well in the markets over the years. Obviously, the coronavirus has put a damper on the company, along with the insurance business. Thus, you may want to wait this one out a bit.

However, over the longer run, the pandemic has taught us that anything can happen. Given this new reality, I think you may see a rise in demand for Aflac’s services.

Paychex (PAYX)

If you’re asked to come down to the human resources department, chances are, it’s for unpleasant reasons. Nevertheless, HR plays a crucial role as it deals directly with a company’s most valuable asset: people. You can never go wrong with experts in this field, which is why Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX ) is a consistent winner.

But another factor boosting PAYX is their product flexibility. Despite their big-name brand, they offer scaled solutions for virtually any organization. From tiny businesses with a lone employee to major, multinational firms, PAYX can tailor-fit an effective, efficient platform. That will come in handy over the next few years as new businesses focus on agility rather than brute size.

Admittedly, PAYX stock absorbed a sizable hit because of the coronavirus. Nevertheless, the disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic has also emphasized the importance of the HR industry. Therefore, for longer-term investors, the current discount may be worth exploring.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

The video game sector offers some of the best stocks to invest in. Thanks to gaming culture and tournaments going mainstream, this is an industry that will perpetually rise higher. Over the longer term, this presents a viable tailwind for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI ).

That was the narrative before the coronavirus. But the pandemic has largely served to bolster the argument for ATVI stock. Essentially, digital entertainment companies had – and still have in some cases – a hostage audience. With sheltering in place having become part of our new normal, video games have become a viable source of whittling away the hours.

Coming out of quarantine, ATVI stock should maintain its recent momentum. Relative to other platforms, video games are cheap entertainment. And with other options such as movie theaters still mostly out of commission, the gaming industry has conversion opportunities.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)

Out of all the cash cow stocks to buy, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) stands alone. One of the chief reasons why is due to the company’s prevalence across multiple lucrative markets. From laptops to cloud computing to driverless-vehicle technology, GOOG disrupts any sector it wishes.

But the biggest reason I like Alphabet is that it dominates the internet. I realize that it’s a tired argument because everybody has mentioned it. That doesn’t mean, though, that the argument is any less valid.

For instance, we all know that Google is the most popular search engine, but the gap between first place and second-ranked Bing is a whopping 66%!

Moreover, Google is the unquestioned leader of mobile and tablet search engines with a 93% market share. In order to get anything done online, you essentially must go through Alphabet. And if your company doesn’t rank well on Google, you’re dead in the water.

Philip Morris International (PM)

On the surface, it appears big tobacco firms like Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM ) face a double-whammy.

First, Americans are smoking cigarettes at a significantly reduced rate. Also, the under-18 crowd isn’t taking up the habit like prior generations had. Second, the vaping market has exploded in popularity thanks to its cleaner platform.

I don’t think it’s over for Philip Morris. For one thing, several markets, including the eastern Mediterranean and Africa, have witnessed a lift in smoking rates. That, of course, suits PM perfectly, which is the international arm of the iconic tobacco firm.

I concede that the coronavirus has put a damper on the technical performance of PM stock. Cynically, though, old vices are difficult to kick, especially in a time of quarantine.

Best of all, Philip Morris is a cash-rich organization. That provides substantial confidence in the company’s generous 6.38% dividend yield.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Thanks to an unpredictable political environment and an extremely competitive atmosphere, several pharmaceuticals have underperformed this year. Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD ) is no exception. Although GILD stock moved higher last year, it was choppy throughout most of 2019.

But that’s in the past. This year, Gilead represents one of the most relevant stocks to buy. Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, President Trump talked frequently of Gilead’s drug remdesivir as a potential treatment. Later, Dr. Anthony Fauci voiced his support for the antiviral drug, noting that this was “a very important first step.”

I should point out that remdesivir is not what you would call a homerun treatment. Many clinical studies have either suggested that remdesivir is not effective or that present data is not conclusive.

Nevertheless, the concept of infectious diseases has become ingrained in our society, perhaps permanently so. Therefore, GILD isn’t just a coronavirus play but rather, a relevant investment toward our next pandemic.

BCE (BCE)

As Canada’s biggest communications firm, BCE (NYSE: BCE ) essentially has a moat. In this day and age, no one can survive without internet access. And that narrative has become all the more real during this pandemic.

As such, BCE leverages extensive broadband and wireless networks that have a value north of $4 billion. The company’s broadband footprint extends out to 9.2 million locations, and it offers LTE wireless coverage for almost every Canadian.

Of course, the coronavirus has devastated many industries and the communications industry was not immune. Since the start of the year, BCE stock has absorbed damage, although a surge in momentum since late March helped mitigate the pain.

Further, we must consider that some industries are too big and too important to fail. Another factor favoring BCE is its generous 6% dividend yield.

Last year, the telecom firm had $5.8 billion in operating cash flow, and $2.6 billion FCF. Unless Canadians suddenly stop using the internet, you can trust BCE.

As of this writing, Josh Enomoto did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.