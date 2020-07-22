With a little more than three months to go before the 2020 presidential election, the Trump administration is entering a critical phase. Perhaps due to the mounting pressures, we recently saw the President wear a face mask publicly for the first time. Although a small act, it could prove to be a pivotal one for stocks to buy this week.

Primarily, Trump deciding to take this mitigation effort in front of the cameras represents a reversal against his prior policy. Repeatedly, he has elected to ignore advice from health officials urging the public to wear masks and practice social distancing to stem the pandemic’s tide. By now capitulating in a sense, the President essentially acknowledges that the coronavirus is a serious issue, which will likely impact healthcare-related stocks to buy.

Additionally, Trump sat down with Fox News’ Chris Wallace for a hard-hitting interview. Despite Wallace being employed by a right-leaning news broadcast, he held back no punches. To the President’s credit, Trump answered the volley of probing and potentially damaging questions. Still, the American people may not like the answers.

What we do know is that according to opinion polls, most Americans are worried about the spread of Covid-19 than the economy. And it’s here where people perceive the Trump administration is lacking leadership. Deep down, the public is likely feeling that they’re on their own, which may benefit these stocks to buy:

Kroger (NYSE: KR )

(NYSE: ) Costco (NASDAQ: COST

(NASDAQ: Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC )

(NYSE: ) Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE: ADM )

(NYSE: ) Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD

(NASDAQ: Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM )

(NYSE: ) Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB

(NYSE: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO )

(NASDAQ: ) Robert Half International (NASDAQ: RHI

For maximum utility, I’ve separated these companies into three categories (with three stocks each): higher probability names with limited upside, a balanced approach between upside potential and risk, and finally, the downright speculative trades.

This could be the week that sets the stage for an unfortunate series of events. However, you can still protect your portfolio with these relevant stocks to buy.

Kroger (KR)

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Barring any extraordinary events, the month of July will mostly focus on the novel coronavirus. And because of this likely dynamic, I believe Kroger is well positioned to benefit. That’s why I’m putting the grocery giant atop this list of best stocks to buy.

When the Covid-19 pandemic first began wreaking havoc on our country, most Americans did the logical thing: stock up on food, water, and other key essentials. Indeed, the smart ones saw the writing on the wall early and got in before the crowd. And if you were truly astute, you bought KR stock during the March doldrums.

But when infection rates peaked in the first go-around, the bullish case for Kroger became less compelling. Between mid-May to mid-June, KR stock meandered aimlessly. But with hospitalizations reaching record levels in many areas, I think we’ll see a return of demand.

Better yet, the American people have mostly adapted well to previously foreign protocols, such as face masks and social distancing. Thus, the idea of stockpiling for a disaster has become second nature.

Costco (COST)

Source: ARTYOORAN / Shutterstock.com

As a recent “Florida Man” incident revealed, Costco isn’t immune to episodes of entitled people lashing out when being asked to respect mitigation protocols. Again, I can’t help shaking my head. Although a combination of small sacrifices such as social distancing and wearing a mask could help control the pandemic, there will always be folks going on about their Constitutional rights.

Whatever. Despite the drama, though, I still like my chances with COST stock in a coronavirus resurgence. Back when the first wave struck, everyday was like Black Friday for the warehouse retailer. Given that multiple states now have total infections that exceed the tally of several nations, it’s very possible that we could see a return of this extreme demand.

Additionally, the Costco outbursts have an underappreciated benefit for COST stock. Typically, you don’t get a bad case of “affluenza” without earning some serious bucks. Thus, when CNBC reports that the average Costco member earns more than $92,000 a year, I believe it. Indeed, this estimate could be understated. Either way, a strong consumer base is exactly what you want during a global health and economic crisis.

Finally, Costco sells everything in bulk, which bodes well if a panicked frenzy gets the better of shoppers. Because we’ve already seen this happen, you’ll want to keep COST on your list of stocks to buy.

Teladoc Health (TDOC)

Source: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock.com

You can make the argument that Teladoc Health would have been one of the best stocks to buy irrespective of the coronavirus. Although I previously didn’t like the idea of buying TDOC stock following an already robust upswing, I can appreciate its fundamental catalysts.

Most bulls will focus on Teladoc’s technological aspects as well as its economic value-add. With this platform, you can receive expert medical advice from the comfort and privacy of your own home. Logically, this saves the user time from having to sit in traffic and wait around once in the clinic/office.

However, Teladoc also addresses iatrophobia, or the fear of doctors. By getting patients to open up about their medical conditions, doctors and nurses can potentially improve health outcomes, perhaps dramatically so. This is a great non-coronavirus-related tailwind to consider.

But with Covid-19 hospitalizations popping up across the nation? You don’t want to fight the tape like I once did.

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Source: Katherine Welles / Shutterstock.com

On the surface, food-related companies seemingly represented the best stocks to buy during the pandemic. No matter who you are or how much money you have, you need sustenance. Therefore, this sector seemed like a no-brainer.

However, things just didn’t turn out the way I envisioned. While companies like Kroger, Costco and Target (NYSE: TGT ) performed well, individual food stocks to buy left much to be desired. So, if this resurgence turns out to be the dreaded second wave, I’m going with Archer Daniels Midland and ADM stock.

As you know, Archer Daniels focuses on food processing and ingredients. They provide the solutions and components that all food manufacturers need to take their products to market. With ADM stock, you’re not banking on any one name but rather, the industry.

Moreover, Archer Daniels is particularly intriguing for those interested in plant-based meat companies but don’t want to risk the volatility of buying Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND ) shares. With ADM, you get exposure to this exciting space but potentially mitigate the wildness.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Source: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Earlier in our struggle against the coronavirus, Gilead Sciences became a prominent household name when President Trump touted its drug remdesivir as a “promising” candidate to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. That was before clinical trials demonstrated any efficacy toward addressing the disease caused by the coronavirus. Still, the lack of hard data didn’t stop the rise of GILD stock.

Due to the extreme need for a medical solution, Gilead suddenly became one of the most compelling stocks to buy. Later, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, gave his support for remdesivir after reviewing the drug’s encouraging test results.

It’s one of the few times that Dr. Fauci and President Trump were on the same page. But as Wall Street’s focus shifted away from remdesivir to potential coronavirus vaccines, the case for GILD stock started to fade in May. Nevertheless, with infections starting to spike this week, I think it’s time to reconsider Gilead Sciences.

As a treatment, remdesivir is available now. Further, the road to a vaccine could be lengthy. In the meantime, Gilead could potentially fill the gap with its suddenly popular drug.

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

Source: Shutterstock

It seems like no matter what the market environment, gold is always risky. Therefore, you should take the idea of Wheaton Precious Metals being one of the best stocks to buy with a grain of salt. It’s not that I don’t believe in WPM stock because I do. Rather, this is a sector that has produced much disappointment.

Still, I hate to use this phrase, but this time could be different. For one thing, it is different. While we’ve suffered serious pandemics before – most notably the H1N1 pandemic of the late 2000s – we’ve never seen state and federal governments impose stay-at-home orders. Unsurprisingly, this imposed a hard stop on the economy, making WPM stock quite intriguing.

Primarily, the doom and gloom prognostications that will shoot gold to five-digit prices are just a tad more credible today. Frankly, the Federal Reserve doesn’t have many monetary weapons other than to adopt as accommodating a policy as possible. Theoretically, this should be very good for gold.

I also like Wheaton for its business model. As a streaming company, Wheaton doesn’t have the direct risks associated with all-or-nothing mining projects.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Source: Shutterstock

On the surface, Turning Point Brands seems a strange idea for stocks to buy this week. As a specialist in tobacco, vaping and cannabidiol (CBD) products, Turning Point would be a relevant pick for any other circumstance. But during a health crisis, TPB stock seemingly risks extreme volatility.

To be fair, this is one of the riskiest plays on this list of stocks to buy. However, TPB could also see significant upside thanks to its underlying consumer base. Particularly with its CBD vaping brand, the company could become the beneficiary of panicked hoarding. That’s exactly what happened with last year’s vaping crackdown.

Of course, Covid-19 has caused many people to readjust their priorities. No doubt, many will try to kick both their smoking and vaping habits. However, if I may be blunt, abstaining from an addictive activity is no easy task. It sounds terrible to say but I’m skeptical we’ll see much success, even with the pandemic. Therefore, I’m cautiously bullish on TPB stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

Source: Ascannio / Shutterstock.com

Based purely on technical growth, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has easily been one of the best stocks to buy for 2020. But as more people realized the enormous opportunity of INO stock, the higher the risk was that at some point, somebody was going to be left holding the bag. Well, that day came after the company released its Phase 1 results for its coronavirus vaccine candidate.

According to Inovio, 94% of trial participants “demonstrated overall immunological response rates.” While that’s a positive, the data wasn’t complete. Specifically, Damian Garde and Adam Feuerstein pointed out that the company “did not disclose how many patients produced antibodies that neutralize the coronavirus — data key to determining whether the vaccine could protect against infection. The company did not immediately respond to a request for more information.”

Investors reasoned that if Inovio had resoundingly positive data, they’ll produce it. Thus, INO stock suffered panicked selling.

However, it’s important to keep in mind that no one company can produce a vaccine for the country, let alone the world. Inovio is an important cog in a broader gear. Also, Inovio’s candidate INO-4800 “is the only nucleic-acid based vaccine that is stable at room temperature for more than a year and does not require to be frozen in transport or for years of storage, which are important factors when implementing mass immunizations to battle the current pandemic.”

If you’re willing to stomach extreme volatility, INO stock still offers much upside.

Robert Half International (RHI)

Source: Shutterstock

For the past two months, President Trump has raved about record-breaking jobs reports for May and June. Technically, he’s right. However, it’s important to realize that we’re talking about percentage gains against extremely deflated comparisons. Presently, the unemployment rate is 11.1%, an absolutely terrible statistic.

But we all may get an undeniable dose of reality for the July jobs report. Because it will likely reflect the turmoil we’ve been seeing for the past few days, the numbers probably won’t be pretty. Yet this also makes the case for Robert Half International as one of the stocks to buy.

I understand that RHI stock has a stodgy aura compared to a younger, sexier name like Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR ). Nevertheless, I believe Robert Half offers advantages during this pandemic that its upstart rivals can’t match.

For one thing, Robert Half is about connecting workers to either consistent contract work or to a permanent placement. When everything is chaotic, many folks want a measure of stability. RHI provides that and it’s not too old to learn new tricks. For instance, the company lists many work-from-home opportunities, reflecting adaptability to the times.

Finally, RHI stock represents a trusted brand in the employment market. Again, with the unprecedented crisis we’re living in, a recognizable brand could go a very long way.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare. As of this writing, he is long gold.