[Editor’s note: “9 Stocks to Buy This Month” was originally published July 9, 2020. It is updated monthly to reflect the current state of the markets and best stocks to buy for that month.]

For most Americans, August is turning out to be a surreal month. Signaling the end of the summer season, you can’t help but feel cheated – this was no vacation! Nevertheless, this is also a critical month, which will likely impact your strategy on stocks to buy this month.

First, President Donald Trump now has less than three months to field a compelling campaign message to the electorate. It’s possible but time is running out. Therefore, I’m not surprised at his shotgun approach at signing executive orders. He’s got to do whatever it takes to keep the economy afloat. Knowing that, you can incorporate some risk into your stocks to buy.

However, you’ve got to be realistic. And this brings me to my second point: the Trump administration has less time than it thinks. As the weeks tick by, it becomes increasingly likely that voters have made their minds. That’s not mentioning the hot topic that is early voting.

Therefore, I’d still incorporate reliable, relevant companies in your portfolio for August, along with the next few months. For instance, while the monthly unemployment rate continues to decline, permanent job losses are still uncomfortably elevated. As a result, you may be better served with a healthy dosing of dependable stocks to buy this month.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI

(NYSE: Home Depot (NYSE: HD )

(NYSE: ) Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC )

(NYSE: ) Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI

(NASDAQ: 3M (NYSE: MMM

(NYSE: Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM )

(NYSE: ) Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU

(NASDAQ: Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MNPR

(NASDAQ: Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE: SQM

Finally, we can’t be complacent about the novel coronavirus – it’s what got us in trouble the last time around! While we should take encouragement that new daily cases appear to be declining, Covid-19-related deaths have averaged over 1,000 for more than two weeks. Thus, plays on the pandemic are still viable.

In other words, August is turning out to be a wild month as well. Take advantage with these best stocks to buy.

Stocks to Buy This Month: Albertsons Companies (ACI)

Source: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

Having suffered so much, I speak for all Americans: we are absolutely done with the coronavirus. Unfortunately, the coronavirus may not be done with us just yet. With a new spike of cases sprouting in Spain, it suggests that Europe may suffer a second wave. Like it or not, this potential harbinger sets up the case for Albertsons Companies.

To be blunt, I like any grocery store, such as Kroger (NYSE: KR ) ahead of another surge in infections. Since Americans are already used to stocking on essential goods, a second wave would likely translate to another rush of sales growth. And in this situation, ACI stock appears to be the better deal.

In Albertsons earnings report for the quarter ending May 20, same-store sales increased 26.5%, while digital sales soared 276%. However, analysts viewed the earnings per share of $1.35 – up 3 cents from the consensus target – as inadequate.

Although less of a sure bet than Kroger, ACI stock offers more upside potential.

Home Depot (HD)

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

As a home repair and renovation specialist, Home Depot is simply one of the best stocks to buy in any environment. Bull market or bear, Murphy’s law doesn’t care. I learned that lesson the hard way when my smoke detector started screaming at three in the morning – it’s always three in the morning, isn’t it? – forcing me to replace the batteries.

Fortunately, I was prepared. I had my 9-volt batteries and a telescoping ladder. Further, I have an ample set of tools and accessories should anything else go awry. The pandemic has been a lesson of basic preparedness for all of us, driving the narrative for HD stock.

Another reason to consider shares is that 2020 is turning out to be a rotten year. From the pandemic to economic woes to outbursts of violence throughout this nation, we’ve been through a lot. Unfortunately, we’re only halfway through.

As it stands, we’re facing a record-breaking hurricane season. While this is somewhat of a cynical play, I believe having some exposure to HD stock makes sense.

Teladoc Health (TDOC)

Source: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock.com

You can make the argument that Teladoc Health would have been one of the best stocks to buy this month irrespective of the coronavirus. Although I previously didn’t like the idea of buying TDOC stock following an already robust upswing, I can appreciate its fundamental catalysts.

Most bulls will focus on Teladoc’s technological aspects as well as its economic value-add. With this platform, you can receive expert medical advice from the comfort and privacy of your own home. Logically, this saves the user time from having to sit in traffic and wait around once in the clinic/office.

However, Teladoc also addresses iatrophobia, or the fear of doctors. By getting patients to open up about their medical conditions, doctors and nurses can potentially improve health outcomes, perhaps dramatically so. This is a great non-coronavirus-related tailwind to consider.

But with Covid-19 hospitalizations popping up across the nation? You don’t want to fight the tape like I once did.

Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI)

Source: Supakorn Pe / Shutterstock.com

When former Vice President Joe Biden picked Kamala Harris as his running mate, President Trump predictably launched into attack mode. Presumably, many conservatives are licking their lips because they view Harris as a liability. However, Harris arguably has a likable personality, which could serve this ticket well.

But whatever you think about Biden’s pick, one thing is for certain: it’s sending a chill down gun advocates’ spine. When it comes to gun control, Harris is very liberal. As MarieClaire.com argues, if elected, the pair could enact major gun control legislation. That’s not great news for the Second Amendment but is a strong catalyst for Smith & Wesson Brands.

Granted, SWBI stock faces longer-term pressure under a liberal administration. But in the run up to the election, I see this as one of the more robust stocks to buy this month. Certainly, if polls show Trump weakening, it would be all the better for the iconic gun manufacturer’s valuation.

Moreover, you have catalysts for SWBI stock outside of direct political motivations. Primarily, people are scared of rising chaos in society. The worse things get, the more likely they’ll turn to Smith & Wesson for protection.

3M (MMM)

Source: r.classen / Shutterstock.com

Obviously, no one wants this crisis to worsen. But in case it does, you’ll want to put applied science and industrial firm 3M on your list of stocks to buy in August. As one of the leading manufacturers of N95 respirators and other personal protective equipment (PPE), MMM stock has enjoyed a significant uptick in relevance this year.

Further, a devastating Covid-19 study out of California demonstrates how important 3M really is. Apparently, a lack of emergency inventory of PPE caused unnecessary deaths and financial costs. Given how effective 3M-branded PPE is, consumers will seek out these products whenever they become available, even if they must pay a hefty premium.

Now, some analysts argue that once the pandemic fades, MMM stock will return to its normal, frustrating self. I disagree. Evidence indicates that economic crises can leave mental scars that last for years. It wouldn’t surprise me in the least to see consumers stock up on 3M’s PPE well after this catastrophe has been resolved.

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

Source: Shutterstock

It seems like no matter what the market environment, gold is always risky. Therefore, you should take the idea of Wheaton Precious Metals being one of the best stocks to buy with a grain of salt. It’s not that I don’t believe in WPM stock because I do. Rather, this is a sector that has produced much disappointment.

Still, I hate to use this phrase, but this time could be different. For one thing, it is different. While we’ve suffered serious pandemics before – most notably the H1N1 pandemic of the late 2000s – we’ve never seen state and federal governments impose stay-at-home orders. Unsurprisingly, this imposed a hard stop on the economy, making WPM stock quite intriguing.

Primarily, the doom and gloom prognostications that will shoot gold to five-digit prices are just a tad more credible today. Frankly, the Federal Reserve doesn’t have many monetary weapons other than to adopt as accommodating a policy as possible. Theoretically, this should be very good for gold.

I also like Wheaton for its business model. As a streaming company, Wheaton doesn’t have the direct risks associated with all-or-nothing mining projects.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Source: Sorbis / Shutterstock.com

As I mentioned near the top, not all of your stocks to buy this month have to be focused on preventing doom and gloom. A great example is Lululemon Athletica. Ordinarily, you’d think that a discretionary retail play like LULU stock wouldn’t do so well during a pandemic. But a quick glance at its technical chart will prove you wrong.

While I don’t know if we’ll see outrageous growth from here on out, a simple demographic tailwind supports the long-term thesis of LULU stock: rich people exercise more. According to a BusinessInsider.com report, the wealthy dedicate time for consistent exercise.

Naturally, this is a positive for Lululemon, whose products aren’t exactly cheap.

In addition, high-income earners are more insulated from this crisis. Perhaps they have the luxury of working from home or run their own businesses. Thus, whatever happens, LULU is a win.

Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR)

Source: luchschenF / Shutterstock.com

I’m not sure if it’s Vladimir Putin or pessimism toward our own vaccine development, but the biotechnology sector has been getting killed recently. As you probably heard, Russia declared victory in approving the world’s first novel coronavirus vaccine. At the same time, evidence suggests that we may not have a vaccine before the 2020 election.

Logically, this presents a negative backdrop for Monopar Therapeutics. Like other biotechs, MNPR stock has suffered sharp losses in the past few days. Thus, I’m not entirely enthusiastic about mentioning this opportunity. However, for those who don’t mind the likelihood of volatility in their stocks to buy, Monopar has a compelling take on the pandemic.

Contrary to the race for a vaccine – which is a preventative platform – Monopar is seeking a treatment. Specifically, it has a candidate for addressing severe symptoms of Covid-19. Because of the high death rate that we’re suffering, a viable solution here could result in dramatic gains for MNPR stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM)

Source: madamF / Shutterstock.com

Everybody is going crazy for electric vehicles these days. Despite the counterintuitive nature of this sector – why buy anything expensive during a health and economic crisis? – EV-based investments continue to defy gravity. However, picking individual stocks to buy in a particular month is a difficult task.

So, my solution is don’t bother. Instead, go for a company that specializes in the one commodity that all EVs require, lithium. For a mixture of growth potential and relative stability, you should look into Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile.

As one of the leading producers of lithium, Sociedad has enjoyed tremendous momentum following its March doldrums. Since around mid-May, SQM stock has formed a strong bullish trend channel. Because enthusiasm is so strong for companies like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ), I believe the upside movement is sustainable.

As I said earlier, SQM stock is a play on broader EV enthusiasm and not a specific manufacturer. Therefore, you don’t have to worry so much about consumer tastes, so long as they remain fixated on electric cars.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare. As of this writing, he is long gold.