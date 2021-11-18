KinderCare IPO: 12 Things for KLC Stock Investors to Know as Shares Start Trading This Week

KinderCare is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) this week and that might even see shares start trading today.
Before that, let’s take a look at everything traders need to know about the KinderCare IPO.
- The company intends to list its shares of the New York Stock Exchange under the KLC ticker.
- The IPO will see it offering 25,775,434 shares of its common stock to investors.
- There’s also a 30-day option for underwriters to purchase an additional 3,866,315 shares of KLC stock at the IPO price.
- Speaking of price, KinderCare is planning for shares to be priced between $18 and $21 during the IPO.
- Since we don’t know exactly when the KinderCare IPO is launching, we also don’t know how long it will last.
- The active book-runners for the offering are Barclays (NYSE:BCS), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), and Jefferies (NYSE:JEF).
- Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Baird, Citigroup (NYSE:C), Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS), and Macquarie Capital are serving as joint book-running managers for the IPO.
- Loop Capital Markets, Ramirez & Co., and R. Seelaus & Co. are acting as co-managers for the offering.
- KinderCare is a daycare company that offers early childhood education.
- That includes serving families of children between the ages of 6 weeks to 12 years old.
- The company was founded in 1969 and is based out of Portland, Ore.
- Tom Wyatt leads the company as its chairman and CEO.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.