7 Tech Stocks to Buy That Pay Solid Dividends

Tech stocks to buy is our topic today. A lot of these names are on sale these days, after growth and tech shares have experienced significant declines during the first half of 2022.
For instance, the S&P Technology Select Sector Index has declined 19% year-to-date (YTD), wiping out all the gains made in 2021. Meanwhile, the NASDAQ 100 Technology Sector Index has fared even worse, tumbling 25% to levels not seen since 2020.
Despite the recent slump, many tech plays remain committed to paying out steady dividends to loyal shareholders. Current market conditions provide an excellent opportunity to buy into these companies at deeply reduced prices.
These tech shares that pay solid dividends can become integral to a long-term investment portfolio. With that, here are seven of the top tech stocks to buy in June:
|GLW
|Corning
|$35.82
|IRM
|Iron Mountain
|$53.90
|NTAP
|NetApp
|$71.95
|NLOK
|NortonLifeLock
|$24.34
|SAP
|SAP
|$99.84
|STX
|Seagate Technology
|$84.67
|TXN
|Texas Instruments
|$176.76
Corning (GLW)
52-week range: $32.24 – $44.12
Materials science heavyweight Corning (NYSE:GLW) manufactures specialty glass and ceramics used in displays, fiber communications, automotive, and medicine.
Corning also owns 80.5% of Hemlock Semiconductors, the largest producer of polysilicon in the U.S. used in semiconductors and solar panels.
GLW announced first-quarter results on April 26. Revenue grew 15% year-over-year (YOY) to $3.7 billion. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at 54 cents, an increase of 20% YOY. Free cash flow (FCF) was $171 million for the quarter.
Management expects revenue for the full year to be at least $15 billion, with profitability growing significantly as well. Meanwhile, global supply chain issues have exposed the importance of in-house materials production.
GLW stock has fallen 5% year-to-date (YTD) and almost 19% over the last year. Nevertheless, it generates an attractive dividend yield of 3%.
Shares look undervalued at 14 times forward earnings and 1.9 times sales. Meanwhile, the 12-month price forecast for GLW stands at $45.50.
Iron Mountain (IRM)
52-week range: $41.67 – $58.61
Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) is a global leader in digital and physical asset storage. It serves around 95% of Fortune 1000 companies. At the end of 2021, the company became the majority owner of ITRenew, which specializes in information technology (IT) asset disposal.
Investors should note that Iron Mountain is structured as a real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in data centers and information management services, which makes it a little unusual on this list of tech stocks to buy.
Management released Q1 results on April. 22. Revenue came in at $1.25 billion, up 15.3% YOY. Diluted EPS was 14 cents compared to 16 cents for the first quarter of 2021. Management guidance of revenue outlook for 2022 is more than $5 billion, corresponding to a 14%-17% YOY growth.
IRM stock has gained 3% YTD and appreciated over 23% during the last 12 months. Moreover, the dividend yield is a hefty 4.5%.
Shares are priced at 30.2 times forward earnings and 3 times sales. Lastly, the 12-month price forecast for IRM stands at $62.
NetApp (NTAP)
52-week range: $64.58 – $96.82
NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) is a hybrid cloud data services and management company. It focuses on creating specific, highly specialized data solutions for clients. The company partners with prominent cloud storage providers such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL, NASDAQ:GOOG), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).
In late February, management reported Q3 FY22 financials. Net revenues totaled $1.61 billion, up from $1.47 billion the previous year. EPS increased 31% from $1.10 last year to $1.44. Cash and equivalents totaled $4.2 billion.
Recently, NetApp announced the full release of Spot PC, a managed cloud Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) solution that could appeal to clients with remote workers. The platform should address the inefficiency of multiple individual remote desktops due to the new hybrid-work paradigm.
NTAP stock has dropped 21% YTD and traded to a 52-week low on May 20. However, it generates a dividend yield of 2.7% and is trading with relatively low forward price-to-earnings (P/E) and price-to-sales (P/S) numbers of 12.8x and 2.6x, respectively.
Lastly, the 12-month median forecast stands at $90.50. Interested readers may want to study the upcoming results to be released on June 1.
NortonLifeLock (NLOK)
52-week range: $23.47 – $30.91
The next of these tech stocks to buy, consumer-centric cybersecurity behemoth NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK), has been featured in the news recently. Its proposed merger with the U.K.-based Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF), another cybersecurity and antivirus software leader, has come under the scrutiny of British authorities.
The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) “ … has found that NortonLifeLock’s approximately £6bn purchase of Avast raises competition concerns and may now be referred for an in-depth investigation.”
Despite the current hiccup, management still expects the Avast merger to be completed by the end of 2022. Therefore, interested readers should watch the developments regarding this transaction.
NortonLifeLock reported Q4 FY 2022 results on May 5. Revenue was $717 million, up 6%. Adjusted diluted EPS came in at 46 cents, up 15%. FCF for FY’22 was $968 million, up 38%.
NLOK stock has lost more than 4% YTD and traded to a 52-week low on May 19. Meanwhile, the dividend yield is 2%.
Shares are changing hands at 13.2 times forward earnings and 5.1 times sales. The 12-month price forecast for NLOK stands at $27.
SAP (SAP)
52-week range: $92.94 – $151.48
SAP (NYSE:SAP) is a global leader in enterprise application software. Most analysts concur that the German IT powerhouse has set the standards in enterprise resource planning (ERP).
The business software giant put out Q1 results on April 22. Revenue came in at 7.08 billion euros, up 11% (or 7% at constant currency) YOY. Diluted EPS was 63 euro cents, down 29% YOY.
Investors have been keeping a close eye on S/4HANA, the company’s new cloud-based software platform. During the quarter, revenues for the platform went up by 78%. In addition, cloud segment revenues were up 31%. CEO Christian Klein pointed out that clients had full confidence in SAP’s product offerings.
Like many other software plays, SAP stock has declined 29% YTD and dropped to a 52-week low on May 18. Yet, it generates a healthy dividend yield of over 2%.
Shares are trading at 18.5 times forward earnings and 3.8 times sales. Meanwhile, the 12-month share price forecast for SAP stands at $142.
Seagate Technology (STX)
52-week range: $76.28 – $117.67
Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) is a data storage company that develops solid-state drives and hard disk drives, as well as server-based enterprise data storage. Digitalization trends during the pandemic has meant increased demand for storage solutions for Seagate.
In late April, the company released Q3 FY22 metrics. Revenue came in at $2.8 billion, compared to $2.7 billion the year before. Diluted EPS was $1.81, compared to $1.48 the previous year. Free cash flow was $363 million.
Seagate recently announced the planned expansion of Seagate Lyve Cloud storage to additional regions of the U.S., U.K., Germany, India, and Japan. Additionally, the company is rolling out Lyve Cloud Marketplace and Lyve Cloud Archive. Investors are pleased that management sees favorable demand-supply dynamics in the rest of the year.
STX stock has dropped 25% YTD. The stock hit a 52-week low on May 12. Nevertheless, it generates an attractive dividend yield of 3.2%.
Shares are trading at a bargain 9.1 times forward earnings and 1.6 times sales. Lastly, the 12-month median forecast stands at $100.
Texas Instruments (TXN)
52-week range: $160.50 – $202.26
The last of our tech stocks to buy is Chip giant Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), which manufactures semiconductors and integrated circuits. It focuses on analog and embedded processing segments.
Recent metrics highlight, “worldwide sales of semiconductors totaled $151.7 billion during the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 23.0% over the first quarter of 2021.” With a market capitalization (cap) of about $161 billion, TXN stock is likely to benefit from the continued growth in the chip space.
In late April, Texas Instruments released Q1 earnings. Revenue came in at $4.91 billion, a 14% year-over-year (YOY) increase. Diluted EPS was $2.35, compared to $1.87 the previous year. Trailing-12-months free cash flow was $6.5 billion.
Recently, the company broke ground on four new semiconductor wafer fabrication plants in Sherman, Texas. As of 2025, these plants will manufacture tens of millions of analog and embedded processing chips daily. Analysts concur that these steps will help Texas Instruments protect itself from future supply-chain issues that have been plaguing the industry.
TXN stock has lost around 7% YTD. It generates a dividend yield of 2.6%. Shares are trading at 18.9 times forward earnings and 8.4 times sales. Finally, the 12-month median forecast stands at $185.
On the date of publication, Tezcan Gecgil did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.