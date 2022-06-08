Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

- Novavax (NVAX) tops our list of gainers on a vaccine update.
- Playtika (PLTK) shares lead our losers in pre-market trading.
- Earnings reports and other news have stocks moving today.
Another busy day of trading awaits and with that comes our biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday!
An update from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), earnings reports, and actions from the U.S. government have stocks on the move today.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock is soaring close to 18% after getting an FDA recommendation for its Covid-19 vaccine.
- Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) shares are surging more than 10% after releasing its Sustainability & ESG Report for 2021.
- Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) stock is gaining over 6% as shares recover from a dip yesterday.
- Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) shares are rising more than 4% with the release of its fiscal Q3 2021 earnings report.
- DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) stock is climbing over 4% ahead of its fiscal Q1 2023 earnings report tomorrow.
- Shoals Technologies (NASDAQ:SHLS) shares are increasing more than 3% as President Joe Biden moves to increase solar panel production.
- Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) stock is heading over 3% higher after announcing a review of strategic alternatives.
- Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) shares are getting an almost 3% boost this morning.
- Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) stock is jumping nearly 3% as it starts to recover from a recent drop.
- Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) shares are up about 3% in pre-market trading.
10 Top Losers
- Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) stock is diving more than 9% on no clear news this morning.
- Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) shares are dropping over 6% after releasing Q1 fiscal 2023 earnings.
- Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) stock is taking a more than 6% beating after rising over 2% yesterday.
- Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) shares are tumbling over 3% after jumping on insider buying yesterday.
- Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) stock is falling more than 3% on no apparent news this morning.
- Carnival (NYSE:CCL) shares are decreasing over 3% as volatility in the cruise sector continues.
- Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) stock is sitting more than 3% lower today.
- Altria (NYSE:MO) shares are slipping over 3% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock is losing around 3% of its value this morning.
- Air Lease (NYSE:AL) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down around 3%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.