Capital One Layoffs 2023: What to Know About the Latest COF Job Cuts

Capital One (NYSE:COF) layoffs are a hot topic among traders today as the banking company prepares to cut jobs.
According to inside sources, the financial company is going to reduce its headcount by 1,100 jobs. Specifically, reports claim that Capital One is focusing on tech-related jobs with these layoffs. This has it targeting its Agile job department and folding it into its already existing engineering and product manager positions.
A statement from the company highlights the maturation of digital transformation as the reason behind the job cuts. With the technology mature, Capital One wants to make it part of its core offerings, rather than its own unit.
More Recent Layoffs
Capital One is far from the only company announcing layoffs recently. Several other companies, especially those in the tech sector, have been reducing their workforce lately. This comes as current economic issues weigh on markets.
For example, Unity Software (NYSE:U), Wayfair (NYSE:W), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG,NASDAQ:GOOGL), WeWork (NYSE:WE), and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) have recently announced layoffs. It’s possible that more layoffs news will be announced in the coming weeks as companies continue to huddle down for a rough 2023.
In the case of Capital One, investors are celebrating today’s layoffs news. This has shares of COF stock up 4.8% as of Friday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.