Why Is Credit Suisse (CS) Stock Down 57% Today?

Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) stock is falling hard on Monday after UBS (NYSE:UBS) agreed to buy its rival in a massive takeover offer.
UBS has agreed to take over Credit Suisse in a $3.2 billion deal. The company notes that its first actions after taking control of the troubled bank will be winding down its investment bank business.
Overall, analysts believe UBS acquiring Credit Suisse is a positive move for both companies. It prevents major damage to the Swiss market, as well as Europe in general. However, there’s still plenty of trouble in the banking sector for investors to watch out for.
What’s Behind This CS Stock News
The fall of Credit Suisse follows a banking crisis that was kicked off by SVB Financial’s (NASDAQ:SIVB) Silicon Valley Bank. The crash of this bank caused a domino effect that spread to several other regional banks. It then reached even further by heading to Europe and causing problems there.
The waves from the SVB Financial failure are continuing to affect other banks. It’s likely the sector will continue to struggle as investors come to terms with its effect on the maret. That means traders can expect more volatility from bank stocks in the near term.
CS stock is down 56.7% as of Monday morning.
