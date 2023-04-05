Why Is Secoo (SECO) Stock Down 16% Today?

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) stock is retreating on Wednesday after the Chinese products and services company saw a massive rally on Tuesday.
That rally resulted in shares of SECO stock climbing 143% higher when markets closed on Tuesday. Investors will keep in mind that there was no news to explain the massive surge in price yesterday.
However, traders did see an incredibly strong trading volume for SECO stock yesterday. That saw some 91.7 million shares change hands during normal trading hours. To put that number in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 3.3 million shares.
SECO Stock Movement on Wednesday
Considering yesterday’s incredible rally, it makes sense that shares of SECO stock would give up some of that ground today. However, it’s not due to heavy trading as around 865,000 shares have changed hands during pre-market trading today.
Another thing that investors will want to remember is that SECO is a penny stock. Even after yesterday’s rally, the company’s stock closed out trading at $1.46 per share. It also only has a market capitalization of around $10 million as of this writing.
This is important to note as penny stocks are often incredibly volatile. That’s due to the ease in which retail traders can buy and sell shares of this kind of stock.
SECO stock is down 15.8% during pre-market trading on Wednesday!
