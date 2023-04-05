Why Is Immunic (IMUX) Stock Up 23% Today?

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) stock is getting a boost on Wednesday after the company released results from its Phase 2 CALDOSE-1 Trial.
This study had it testing the effectiveness of vidofludimus calcium as a treatment for moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC). The good news here is that vidofludimus calcium was successful at improving remission rates over a 50-week period.
At a 10 milligram (mg) dose, vidofludimus calcium’s remission rate was 42.3%. When increasing that to a 30 mg dose, the remission rate increased to 61.5%. To put those numbers in perspective, the remission rate for patients in the placebo group was 27.8%.
Daniel Vitt, President and CEO of Immunic, said the following about the news:
“Although we do not intend to initiate phase 3 development of vidofludimus calcium in UC on our own and without additional funding and resource allocation, based on this encouraging outcome, we will explore an exciting variety of options for the UC program as well as other inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) indications.”
What This Means for IMUX Stock
The positive clinical trial news means that Immunic may end up developing vidofludimus calcium further with the help of a partner. If that comes to pass, it could mean another boost for IMUX stock past today’s gains.
IMUX stock is on the rise today as investors buy up shares. This has heavy trading taking place with some 7 million shares traded as of this writing. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 1 million shares.
IMUX stock is up 22.6% during pre-market trading on Wednesday!
