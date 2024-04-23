Why Is Pineapple Energy (PEGY) Stock Up 44% Today?

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) stock is heading higher on Tuesday after the solar energy company announced plans to regain compliance with Nasdaq Exchange listing requirements.
Pineapple Energy notes that the Nasdaq Exchange has given it until July 24, 2024, to regain compliance with its minimum bid rule. The company’s shares are currently trading for below 10 cents. This has it breaking the minimum bid and low-priced stock rules.
Pineapple Energy plans to enact a reverse stock split to get its shares back above the $1 minimum required for listing on the exchange. The company intends to do this before the July 24 deadline.
PEGY Stock Shareholder Meeting
Before that can happen, Pineapple Energy needs approval for the reverse stock split from its shareholders. The company is holding its annual shareholder meeting on July 1 and intends to seek approval during it.
If all goes well, investors will approve that reverse stock split. The company then intends to enact the split by July 11. Doing so would give it the 10 days needed to trade above $1 per share to regain compliance before the July 24 cutoff date.
PEGY stock is up 43.7% on Tuesday morning after announcing its plan. Trading volume is also high at 65 million shares. The company’s daily average trading volume is below that at 7 million shares.
