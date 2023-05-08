Why Is PacWest (PACW) Stock Up 18% Today?

PacWest (NASDAQ:PACW,NASDAQ:PACWP) stock is on the move Monday after the company revealed a dividend cut to bolster funds.
According to a press release, PacWest is paying a dividend of 1 cents per share payable on May 31, 2023. It also announced a $0.4845 per share dividend for its 7.75% Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A. This one is payable on June 1, 2023.
Paul Taylor, president and CEO, of PacWest, explained the reason behind the dividend cut in a news release.
“Given current economic uncertainty, recent volatility in the banking sector and potential changes in regulatory capital requirements, we view reducing the dividend as a prudent step to accelerate our plans to build capital to CET1 of 10%+. Our business remains fundamentally sound, and we will continue with our strategy to focus on our relationship-based community banking model.”
PACW Stock Reactions Today
Shareholders of PACW stock are getting a morale boost from today’s dividend cut and reaffirmation from Taylor. As a result, shares of PACW stock are seeing heavy trading with some 32 million shares changing hands. For the record, that’s already above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 21.7 million shares.
This also comes at a time when regional banks are facing increasing scrutiny from investors. The banking crisis earlier this year rattled investors’ confidence in the sector and sent many bank stocks falling.
PACW stock is up 18.4% as of Monday morning!
Investors looking for more of the hottest stock market news today are in luck!
We’ve got all of the greatest stock market news traders need to know about on Monday! That includes what has shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL), and Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) stock moving today. All of that news is ready to go below!
More Monday Stock Market News
- OXY Stock Alert: Warren Buffett Says He Won’t Acquire Occidental Petroleum
- Can Billionaire Nelson Peltz Save Estee Lauder (EL) Stock?
- Palantir (PLTR) Stock Pops Ahead of Earnings
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.