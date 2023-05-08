OXY Stock Alert: Warren Buffett Says He Won’t Acquire Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) stock is in the news Monday after investor Warren Buffett said he doesn’t intend to acquire the U.S. oil company.
During a recent shareholder meeting, Warren Buffett told investors that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A,NYSE:BRK-B) has no intention of acquiring Occidental Petroleum. He said the firm wouldn’t know what to do with OXY if it bought it.
Instead, Buffett clarified his stance on OXY stock in a statement obtained by CNBC.
“We will not be making any offer for control of Occidental, but we love the shares we have. We may or may not own more in the future but we certainly have warrants on what we got on the original deal on a very substantial amount of stock around $59 a share, and warrants last a long time, and I’m glad we have them.”
Buffet currently holds a 23.5% stake in Occidental Petroleum through Berkshire Hathaway. That comes from $10 billion worth of OXY stock and warrants to acquire another 83.9 million shares for $5 billion. The firm also has regulatory approval to acquire up to a 50% stake in Occidental Petroleum.
OXY Stock Movement Today
As of Monday morning, some 2 million shares of OXY stock have changed hands. That’s still below its daily average trading volume of about 13.6 million shares. Also, the stock is down nearly 1% as of this writing.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.