3 High-Dividend ETFs to Generate Income From Stocks

These three best ETFs for dividend investors give you multiple ways to win

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Jun 1, 2023, 6:00 am EDT
  • The three best ETFs for dividend investors offer high payouts.
  • Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD): SCHD has a fairly high dividend yield and its holdings are quite diverse.
  • SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD: SPYD’s 80 high-dividend stocks are all in the S&P 500.
  • Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers (PEY): Its holdings are well-positioned to be boosted by the strength of the American economy going forward.
Source: Maxx-Studio/ShutterStock.com

I believe that U.S. stocks are currently in a bull market. As a result, I think that the best ETFs for dividend income will offer conservative investors many advantages.

Specifically, as the stock market rises, these ETFs’ share prices should also climb. As a result, investors can profit both from the increased share prices of these ETFs and from their high dividends. They can also use part of the ETFs’ dividends as income. This would allow them to reinvest a portion of the payouts either in the ETF itself or in other equities.

Not only are the three names I’ve selected among the top income-generating ETFs, but they are very diverse funds. They will give investors exposure to a wide range of stocks which are well-positioned to climb significantly. Due to their diversity, these funds pose low risk.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

charles schwab sign outside of a building. SCHD stock
Source: Isabelle OHara / Shutterstock.com

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSArca:SCHD) has a fairly high dividend yield of 3.64% and a very small expense ratio of just 0.06%.

As shown by the fact that it has invested significant amounts of its funds in many different sectors, the ETF is quite diverse. 16.3% of the funds it owns are invested in healthcare, 17.5% in industrials, 11.7% in technology and 14% in financial services. I think such diversity gives this ETF strong prospects in the coming years.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)

Colorful arrows pointing at the multicolored word "ETF" against a cement surface
Source: shutterstock.com/eamesBot

Another of the best ETFs for dividend income is the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEArca:SPYD).

It has much in common with the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF profiled above, but focuses on different sectors. Additionally, SPYD’s 80 high-dividend stocks are all in the S&P 500.

SPYD has  an impressive 4.5% dividend yield and a tiny expense ratio of 0.07%

It has invested 12.5% of its assets in consumer cyclical stocks and 17.3% in financial services. Additionally, 21.7% of its assets have been used to buy real estate names. However, SPYD also has some exposure to more defensive sectors – 14% of its assets were invested in utilities and 8% in consumer defensive stocks.

One of the ETF’s four largest holdings is Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA), which specializes in broadcasting and streaming channels. It also has utility companies Southern Co (NYSE:SO) and Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Another large portion of its assets are in Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB), a large marketer of consumer staples.

Also noteworthy is that SPYD has a low trailing price-earnings ratio of 13.5.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers (PEY)

Invesco logo in blue with mountain image
Source: Shutterstock

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:PEY) has a  dividend yield of 4.5%, which is well above the yields offered by the two other ETFs profiled in this column. However, the fund’s expense ratio of 0.52% is also meaningfully higher than the two other ETFs.

But the fund has a low trailing price-earnings ratio of 13, and it holds a diverse group of stocks. Specifically, 19% of its funds are invested in financial services names, 11% in consumer cyclicals and 7.9% in communication services. On the defensive side, 24% of its funds are invested in utilities.

The ETF’s four largest holdings are cigarette maker Altria Group (NYSE:MO), apparel retailer VF Corp, (NYSE:VFC) tobacco supplier Universal (NYSE:UVV) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ).

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been PLUG, XOM and solar stocks. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

