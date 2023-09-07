7 S&P 500 Stocks Set to Explode Higher

With a good deal of uncertainty over interest rate hikes and the potential for recession, markets have been far more volatile. However, if some of the uncertainty fades, we could also see a year-end rally, which I strongly believe could happen. That being said, investors may want to consider these S&P 500 stocks to buy before they push even higher.
S&P 500 Stocks to Buy: Apple (AAPL)
One of the top S&P 500 stocks to buy is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), a household name, thriving on consumer loyalty and new product launches, including its latest iPhone. Trading at $170 today, the stock is up 36% year to date and over 200% in the past five years. While the company did see a pullback in revenue thanks to lower consumer spending, don’t count Apple out just yet. Besides the wide range of products, the company also generates revenue from the services segment, which is a major contributor to its total revenue. It also plans to expand its product lineup next year and will release its Vision Pro.
Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL)
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) has a significant user base through its Google products and YouTube. It also serves multiple industries and has become an important part of our lives. The company has been investing in artificial intelligence and is working on improving Google Search with AI. The stock is up 48% year to date and is exchanging hands at $132. Despite a drop in its ad business, it holds an edge over other companies and it can manage to bounce back as the economy improves. It has recently launched a service known as “Duet for Workspace” which will bring AI upgrades to Gmail, Sheets, and Google Docs. Through this, the company aims to attract new users and retain existing ones.
S&P 500 Stocks to Buy: Tesla (TSLA)
A leader in the electric vehicle industry, several catalysts are working for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). The company reported record deliveries in the second quarter. And, as it gears up to post third-quarter delivery numbers on Oct. 3, I believe it will set another record. Despite a drop in margins in the second quarter, Tesla reported a revenue growth of 47%. The company will start production of CyberTruck very soon and it also aims to have its Robo Taxis on the road.
It will also generate revenue from its EV charging stations and its energy storage deployments will gain momentum in the coming year. With so much working for the company, Tesla is a no-brainer stock to own. Trading at $241 today, the stock is down 9.79% in the year.
Microsoft (MSFT)
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) just saw a 15% rise in its productivity segment which hit $4.5 billion. In addition, Microsoft 365 subscribers increased by 12% to 67 million. Plus, as it expands its artificial intelligence offerings, the company could see a sizable boost in revenue. It’s also a big name in the gaming sector and continues to generate revenue through Xbox. Up 30% year to date, the MSFT stock is trading at $313 and is a solid buy.
S&P 500 Stocks to Buy: Visa (V)
Visa (NYSE:V) is growing at a rapid pace and is going to dominate the market. People have started using digital payments after the pandemic and this gave a boost to the business. This is one company that will continue to thrive no matter how the economy moves from here.
It is also the largest payment processor and a dividend-paying company. In the recent quarter, the company saw a 9% rise in the payments volume. Trading at $231 today, the stock is moving closer to the 52-week high of $250 and this is one stock to buy and hold forever. It boasts a dividend yield of 0.78% and has recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.45. There is no stopping the momentum of Visa and it is much ahead of the competitors today.
Nvidia (NVDA)
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is a long-term buy and hold. The company is a major player in the industry and holds a big share in the graphics processing units. It makes chips that help develop and run AI models. This is why it has become a prominent player in the industry and is the first option for AI-focused companies who want the right hardware.
Its financials have broken records and the stock is up 200% year to date. It is trading at $430 today and has the potential to soar higher. With each quarterly result, the company beats expectations, and the stock soars. For the third quarter, the company expects revenue to be $16 billion-plus. This is one stock that will continue to pay in the long term.
S&P 500 Stocks to Buy: Amazon (AMZN)
E-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is a safe stock to invest in. Its global presence and market dominance have made it a solid stock to own. The company has recently invested $4 billion in Anthropic, an AI company that will use AWS and Amazon chips and allow the technical professionals of Amazon to use its technology. This is considered a solid move in the industry and it is for this reason that the stock is a buy even at a premium value.
It has already been using AI for its products and services, but with this investment, it is taking one step ahead. The business is on a growth path, and it generates revenue from multiple sources, making it a reliable investment in difficult times. AMZN stock is trading at $125 and is up 46% year to date.
On the date of publication, Vandita Jadeja did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.