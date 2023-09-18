Investor Alert: 3 Red-Hot Opportunities You Can’t Afford to Miss

Among thousands of stocks, the article lists three companies that have defied expectations and emerged as industry titans. They are poised to shape the future of healthcare, entertainment, and consumer technology. The trio has adapted and thrived in the changing landscape, redefining their respective industries. These make them hot investing opportunities.
The first one’s cutting-edge virtual care solutions have ignited a healthcare revolution, meeting the rising demand for holistic, whole-person care strategies. The second one has carved a path to entertainment dominance across platforms with its rich content legacy and global production prowess.
Meanwhile, third’s strategic pricing and market expansion drive record growth and market penetration. The article explores how the first is transforming healthcare, how the second is redefining content creation and distribution, and how the third is capturing the imagination of adventurers worldwide.
So here are the hot investing opportunities worth considering.
Teladoc Health (TDOC)
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is on track to meet its full-year enrollment targets. It is indicating sustained demand for its comprehensive virtual care solutions. The company has positioned itself as a leader in the shift toward whole-person care strategies. More clients recognize the value of a holistic approach to healthcare, with over one-third of chronic care members now enrolled in multiple programs.
BetterHelp, a subsidiary of Teladoc Health, continues to thrive as a leading player in the mental health services sector. BetterHelp’s segment revenue grew by an impressive 18% YoY, reflecting strong demand for mental health support. The stability in customer acquisition costs and improved gross margins indicate the sustainability of this growth.
Notably, the role of virtual care is expected to grow further in the coming years. Teladoc’s market survey shows that many employers plan to increase spending on virtual care, focusing on whole-person care strategies. This aligns with Teladoc’s core offerings, making it well-positioned to capture this growing market.
However, Teladoc Health is addressing the challenge of managing the cost of GLP-1 drugs, which are used for weight management and diabetes treatment. Employers and health plans seek cost-effective solutions, and Teladoc’s provider-based care programs, including the upcoming weight management program, are designed to meet this demand. This helps make it one of those hot investing opportunities.
Strategically, Teladoc Health is heavily investing in artificial intelligence across its business. Over 60 proprietary AI models are leveraged to enhance products and member experiences. AI helps optimize provider-patient matches, improve efficiency, and deliver personalized content and insights to members, ultimately leading to better outcomes and cost savings.
Finally, Teladoc Health’s partnership with Microsoft to integrate AI services and Nuance Dax’s capabilities into its platform highlights its commitment to innovation. Automation of clinical documentation during virtual exams will enhance efficiency and care quality.
Paramount (PARA)
Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA) has a rich history of creating high-quality content with mass appeal. They possess an extensive library spanning over 100 years, with over 200,000 TV episodes and 4,000 movies. This irreplaceable library is a cornerstone for Paramount+, Pluto TV, and content licensing, ensuring a constant revenue stream.
Additionally, Paramount boasts a global production capability, covering various markets, genres, and formats. Their ability to create, extend, and localize fan-favorite franchises and formats, such as Transformers, Mission Impossible, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and NCIS, enhances their content portfolio.
The growing roster of franchises that have grossed over $1 billion in revenue demonstrates Paramount’s ability to create enduring and profitable content. Their international production capabilities further diversify their content offerings, catering to a broad global audience. All in all, it’s one of those hot investing opportunities to consider.
Interestingly, Paramount leverages multiple platforms and revenue streams to maximize the value of its content. They monetize content through subscriptions, advertising, and content licensing. This multi-pronged approach ensures they can adapt to evolving market conditions and audience preferences.
Moreover, Paramount’s strength in digital advertising, with their EyeQ platform, generates significant revenue. It positions the company as a leader in the digital video ad space. Also, the company has expanded its international ad-supported streaming business and launched Pluto TV in multiple markets. Likewise, it plans to introduce ad-supported tiers of Paramount+ in select international markets, further increasing its ad revenue potential.
Furthermore, their integration of Paramount+ with Showtime and targeted programming strategy aim to optimize content expenses and improve margins, making their streaming service more efficient.
Paramount expects significant revenue growth by expanding its subscriber base, increasing average revenue per user (ARPU), and enhancing ad monetization. Finally, Paramount is focused on optimizing content and marketing spending, learning from subscriber behavior to tailor its content investments effectively.
GoPro (GPRO)
GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) has implemented a pricing strategy that involves returning to lower pre-pandemic price points. This strategy has already yielded positive results, with a 10% increase in revenue in Q2.
By offering cameras at more accessible price points, GoPro can capture a larger customer base, particularly in the entry-level segment, contributing to increased market penetration and growth opportunities.
Also, the company is placing renewed emphasis on its retail channels. By expanding global distribution to best-in-class retailers and engaging with influential core specialty retailers, GoPro aims to drive greater awareness and sell-through of its products. Opening new doors, particularly in regions like EMEA, presents a substantial growth opportunity.
Furthermore, GoPro is scaling its marketing spend to pre-pandemic levels, partnering with key retailers to amplify awareness and excite consumers. Collaborative activations with retailers and increased marketing efforts during product launches and holidays will contribute to sustained growth.
Strategically, GoPro’s subscription business continues to thrive, with a 27% YoY increase in subscribers. An attachment rate of over 40% from cameras purchased at retail highlights the value customers see in the subscription offering. Introducing an all-new desktop app for subscribers will enhance the user experience and drive further growth.
Notably, GoPro plans to expand its product lineup, including introducing a new entry-level camera with a significantly improved margin profile. This diversification can increase unit sales and revenue, attracting a broader customer base.
Finally, the company is aggressively pursuing global expansion, targeting approximately 2,000 new retail doors worldwide by the end of 2023. Despite some short-term challenges, GoPro expects to be profitable in the third and fourth quarters of 2023. Thus, the company anticipates improved retail sell-through and substantial growth in 2024, driven by the full-year benefits of its strategic shift.
As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held a long position in TDOC, PARA, and GPRO. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
