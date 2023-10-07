7 Emerging Tech Companies to Watch in the Next 25 Years

As the broad market experiences a correction, because of uncertainty over interest rates, now may not seem like a time to cycle heavily in tech stocks, particularly those of the speculative growth variety, but there are tech stocks to watch out there.
With the Federal Reserve continuing to suggest that it will keep interest rates high until the recent inflation issue enters the rearview mirror, it’s going to be difficult for these kinds of stocks (valued on future potential rather than current results) to perform well.
That said, while you may not necessarily want to buy today, you certainly should keep an eye on the cream of the crop among speculative growth tech names. Across numerous fast-growing industries, from AI to EVs, to even flying vehicles, there are scores of promising names that could ultimately emerge as leaders in their respective areas.
At the right price, each one has the potential to become a big winner for those who both get in on the ground floor, and get in at a reasonable price.
That’s the story here, with these seven tech stocks to watch.
Archer Aviation (ACHR)
This year, “flying cars,” or electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, have become another “hot” sector among investors. Among eVTOL stocks, Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) has been one of most-high profile names out there.
Going public via a special purpose acquisition company (or SPAC) merger, ACHR stock had a rough start, but shares have more than doubled in price in 2023, thanks to rising awareness of the eVTOL boom. As shares are pulling back now, you may not want to jump into Archer right away. However, keep an eye on it.
The company has lined up some big name backers. It also has contracts/partnerships with both the U.S. Air Force, as well as a major airline. With this, Archer may be on its way to become a top name in what InvestorPlace’s Luke Lango has said is a multi-trillion dollar industry in the making.
Dynatrace (DT)
Founded in 2005, Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) has scaled into a multi-billion dollar company in less than twenty years. However, even after this high level of growth, this digital performance monitoring company could level up on its past success in a big way over the next twenty-five years.
First, there is continued growing demand for Dynatrace’s platform. Even during the current tech slump, the company has continued to report strong growth. During the June quarter, annual recurring revenue increased 25% year-over-year.
Second, as InvestorPlace’s Faizan Farooque recently pointed out, Dynatrace’s integration of AI into its offerings also bodes well for the company in the long-term. This trend, coupled with a full recovery in demand for enterprise technology software, could lead to a massive growth resurgence. Taking all of this into account, be sure to keep DT stock on your watchlist.
Exro Technologies (EXROF)
Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) is an emerging tech stock I’ve highlighted recently as one of the penny stocks with threefold upside potential.
This Canada-based company develops components for electric vehicles, as well as for battery and energy control/storage systems.
Admittedly, the market has not been on my side lately with EXROF stock. Shares in early-stage companies have kept tanking in recent weeks, and this name is no exception. Yet while EXROF may be in a slump right now, don’t assume that will be the case forever.
As management put it in a recent shareholder letter, “the transition to an electrified world is not a matter of “if,” it’s a matter of “when.”
The pivot towards EVs and renewable energy means significant demand ahead for Exro’s technology. With the company making continued development/monetization progress, under-the-radar Exro could really make a name for itself over the next quarter century.
Pagaya Technologies (PGY)
Similar to EXROF, Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) is another of my favorite tech stocks to watch that is currently out of favor with investors.
After surging earlier this year, shares in this fintech (focused on developing AI-powered loan origination models) have coughed back this year’s gains. The stock could soon re-hit sub-$1 per share levels.
Nevertheless, the long-term growth story with PGY stock is largely unchanged. For instance, the company just recently significantly increased its lending network. Pagaya also remains successful in raising capital for securitization of loans made through said network.
All of this explains that, while getting hammered by the market, one analyst (JMP Securities’ David Scharf) has reiterated his buy rating on PGY, for the aforementioned reasons, plus other factors. Scharf gives the stock a price target of $2.25 per share, but an even greater level of upside may await Pagaya in the decades ahead.
Solid Power (SLDP)
Due to their range and safety advantages, solid-state lithium batteries will likely fast-track mass adoption of electric vehicles. Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) is just one of the many companies working to develop this emerging technology. Even so, it may be one of the more promising contenders.
As a Seeking Alpha commentator argued a few weeks back, despite the recent poor performance of SLDP stock, the company has continued to charge ahead. Investors are well aware of Solid Power’s progress, but near-term macro concerns, plus the fact it may be a decade before SSBs can be produced at scale, is keeping them on the sidelines.
However, it may prove profitable to buy SLDP while it’s out of favor. Given the company’s capital-light business model, plus the partnerships with leading automakers that it currently has in place, Solid could really “crush it” once it’s ready for prime time.
NuScale Power (SMR)
What makes NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) one of the tech stocks to watch for the next twenty-five years? The answer to the world’s 21st century energy problem (how to move away from fossil fuels) may just well lie with nuclear power.
Lately, there has been growing talk of increased nuclear power capacity being necessary for 2050 net-zero emissions goals to be met.
If this trend continues, it may mean big things for this developer of advanced small modular reactors for nuclear power production. NuScale’s reactors, smaller, safer, and easier to construct, could be in high demand over the next two-and-a-half decades.
Sure, while there’s been renewed appreciation for nuclear power, the same can’t be said about SMR stock. The recent release of a widely-publicized “short report hasn’t helped. Wait until more comes out about the short seller allegations, but don’t discount SMR’s ability to “melt up” in price once again.
Symbotic (SYM)
Back in August, I called Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) one of the most overvalued AI stocks out there. Yet while I’m still hesitant to change my stance from bearish to bullish, I’ll admit that there’s some logic to the market’s over $20 billion valuation of this warehouse automation company.
Given how Symbotic’s technology could help significantly reduce warehouse labor costs, it’s easy to see how it could one day generate the level of revenue/earnings sufficient to justify a valuation of $20 billion. However, like I hinted above, the key with these tech stocks to watch is to get in early, and at a reasonable price.
Investors are still digesting “higher for longer” interest rates. Chances are SYM stock will decline before operating performance catches up. Even as Symbotic high double-digit revenue growth, and billions worth of backlog growth, watch and wait for a better entry point.
On the date of publication, Thomas Niel did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Consumer Discretionary, Automotive, Electric Vehicles, Energy, Financial, Fintech, Flying Cars, Renewable Energy