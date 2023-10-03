Why Is Aerwins Technologies (AWIN) Stock Down 18% Today?

Aerwins Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN) stock is falling on Tuesday but it’s not due to any negative news from the Japanese air mobility.
Instead, shares of AWIN stock are sliding lower on Tuesday following a major rally on Monday. That saw the company’s shares close out trading that day up nearly 90%! That came alongside more than 133 million shares changing hands, as compared to a daily average of about 5.5 million shares.
The rally and heavy trading for AWIN stock came about after the company announced details of its upcoming shareholder meeting. That includes setting Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time as the date and time for the event.
Aerwins Technologies also highlights several matters investors will be voting on during the meeting. This ranges from approval for a reverse stock split, the ability to issue new shares as well as other matters.
AWIN Stock Movement on Tuesday
AWIN stock is seeing a decent amount of trading on Tuesday following its rally yesterday. As of this writing, more than 2.2 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. That’s quickly approaching its daily average trading volume.
It’s also worth noting that AWIN stock is down 18.2% as of Tuesday morning. That makes sense considering its strong rally yesterday. Some investors in the company are likely trading in shares to cash in on that higher price, which is pulling the stock down today.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
