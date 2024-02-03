3 Stocks to Unlock the Incredible Potential of Quantum Computing

Quantum computing will be a massive game-changer. With it, the world may be able to solve problems far too complex for typical computers within minutes, or even seconds. All while creating massive opportunities for quantum computing stocks.
It could even be used to discover new drugs, quicker than even imagined. For example, according to ZDNet.com, the discovery of new drugs relies on molecular simulation, which is complex and time-consuming with all of the calculations needed. “It’s expected that modeling a molecule with only 70 atoms would take a classical computer up to 13 billion years,” they added. Meanwhile, a quantum computer may be able to figure it all out in minutes.
Quantum computing may even be able to help advance artificial intelligence, machine learning, financial modeling, cybersecurity, batteries, and even help with the green energy boom.
No wonder governments all over the world are heavily investing in quantum computing.
In fact, according to the State of Quantum 2024, more than 30 governments have already made commitments of more than $40 billion to quantum technologies over the next 10 years. Even better, some analysts say the quantum computing market could eventually be worth about $850 billion by 2040, noted Forbes.
With that, investors may want to invest in quantum computing stocks, such as:
IonQ (IONQ)
Shares of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) exploded from a low of about $3.05 to a high of $21.60. Now back to $10.27, it could have another explosive year ahead. For one, investors are just starting to wake up to the opportunity in quantum computing stocks.
Two, the company just boosted its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $21.2 million to $22 million from its prior range of $18.9 million to $19.3 million. It also boosted its full-year bookings to a new range of $60 million to $63 million from a prior range of $49 million to $56 million. Helping, IONQ was awarded a $25.5 million deal with the U.S. Air Force Research Lab for barium-based trapped ion quantum computing systems.
The company is also working with major cloud providers, including Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bracket, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure, and Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google Cloud.
In addition, the company just revealed details of a #AQ (algorithmic qubits) 64. That, according to IONQ “would far exceed what can be simulated with classical computers and GPUs, and provide a computational space 536 million times larger than even IonQ Forte Enterprise, an astonishing leap in computational power.”
D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)
D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS), which claims to be the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers, is helping clients unlock the power of quantum computing with logistics, artificial intelligence, drug discovery, and even cybersecurity issues.
Most recently, it inked a deal with Deloitte to speed up quantum computing adoption for governments and companies all over Canada. It’s even been working with Deloitte on transportation and national security issues in the U.S., too.
Even better, the company is seeing quarter-over-quarter, and year-over-year growth in revenue, and customer bookings. For example, in its third quarter, company revenue improved by 51% year over year, and 50% quarter over quarter. Third-quarter bookings were up 53% year over year, which was the company’s sixth straight quarter of year-over-year bookings growth. Plus, year-to-date bookings came in at $8.4 million, a 125% jump year over year.
Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM)
Another way to unlock the potential of quantum computing is with an exchange-traded fund (ETF), like the Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM). Investors seem to like it, having sent it from a low of about $45 to a recent high of $56. Of course, that’ll happen when some of its biggest holdings are in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL), and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).
With an expense ratio of 0.40%, the ETF is exposed to companies at “the forefront of machine learning, quantum computing, cloud computing, and other transformative computing technologies,” as noted by DefianceETFs.com. It also tracks the BlueStar Quantum Computing and Machine Learning Index, with about 71 holdings.
On the date of publication, Ian Cooper did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.