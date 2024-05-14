BB Stock Surges 16% as BlackBerry Joins the Roaring Kitty Rally

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) stock is a hot topic on Tuesday as the company’s shares are taking off on Tuesday alongside the return of Roaring Kitty.
Roaring Kitty is the trader who kicked off the meme stock rally in 2021 with his coverage of GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares. This spread to other stocks that meme traders latched onto, including Blackberry.
Roaring Kitty went quiet in 2021 during the meme stock rally. However, he returned over the weekend. This saw shares of meme stock rise on Monday. Roaring Kitty has continued to post memes and videos to his X (formerly Twitter) account, which is causing a continued rally of meme stocks.
It looks like investors are hopeful that Roaring Kitty’s return will cause a repeat of 2021. If that happens, traders can expect to see great gains for meme stocks throughout 2024. That could include BB stock as well if its recent movement is anything to go by.
BB Stock Movement Today
The extra attention on meme stocks has caused BB shares to see heavy trading on Tuesday. As of this writing, more than 44 million shares of the stock have changed hands, well above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 8.8 million shares.
BB stock is up 16.3% as of Tuesday morning and is up 5.9% since the start of the year.
