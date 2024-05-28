OZEM ETF: 7 Things to Know About the New Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF

As weight-loss drugs are gaining popularity, a new way to invest in the companies behind these products has launched with the Roundhill GLP 1 And Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM).
Let’s get into everything investors need to know about this new weight-loss focused exchange-traded fund (ETF) before investing in OZEM stock below!
OZEM ETF Details
- Roundhill GLP 1 & Weight Loss ETF has stakes in both Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO).
- These are the makers of weight-loss drugs Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro that are gaining popularity for their successful results.
- Roundhill GLP 1 & Weight Loss ETF notes that LLY and NVO make up about 20% of its holdings each.
- After those, its largest holdings are in Zealand Pharma (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF), Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY).
- However, those are much smaller with each of them representing less than 5% of its holdings.
- Roundhill GLP 1 & Weight Loss ETF notes that the weight-loss drug market is poised for expansion due to increasing demand.
- Roundhill Investments points out that Goldman Sachs Research expects the market to climb to $100 billion by 2030.
OZEM stock is down slightly as of Tuesday morning. This comes with 150,000 shares traded as compared to a daily average of roughly 88,000 shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.