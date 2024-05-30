Secret Stocks Soaring: 3 Under-the-Radar Picks Poised for Triple-Digit Gains

Take advantage of Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) investor enthusiasm with these under-the-radar stocks. The chip giant’s latest quarterly revenues were $26 billion, 262% more than last year, and net earnings were $14.9 billion, which was beyond expectations. Nvidia achieved record earnings due to increasing demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) products and data center operations.
As a result, Nvidia’s stock went through the roof, rising 24% to a new high. This increase affected the tech industry, which helped explain why the market value of AI-focused tech companies increased by about $300 billion. Moreover, another sign of its importance was that Nvidia’s growth greatly improved S&P 500 earnings over the previous year.
The S&P 500, for example, had its best first quarter since 2019 — it went up 10.2% — thanks to the success of big tech and AI companies like Nvidia, which made a lot of money. In the same quarter, the Nasdaq Composite also went up by 9.29%.
With three rate cuts possible in 2024, now seems like the best time to buy some under-the-radar stocks that are cheaper than Nvidia, which trades at a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio higher than 78% of its industry.
Rigetti Computing (RGTI)
Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) is involved in one of the economy’s hottest growth sectors: quantum computing. As part of a market with the potential to reach over $93 billion by 2040, it comes as no surprise that RGTI boasts a whopping 196% potential upside.
More recently, RGTI reached 99.3% median 2-qubit gate reliability on a 9-qubit system in the first quarter. It hopes to expand this to the 84-qubit Ankaa 3 system by the end of the year and build a 336-qubit system called Lyra.
Another milestone for RGTI was the first Novera QPU sale to Horizon Quantum Computing in Singapore. In 2025, the technology will link Rigetti’s quantum processor to Quantum Machines’ OPX1000 processor-based quantum interface.
In addition, RGTI won a competition run by Innovate UK to give the National Quantum Computer Centre (NQCC) a 24-qubit quantum computer machine built on its Ankaa-class design.
Rigetti and Oxford Instruments also recently announced the completion of a three-year project to build and run one of the UK’s first quantum computers.
However, Rigetti needs to start performing better financially; it reported Q1 2024 sales of $3.1 million, up from $2.2 million. Revenue rose, but the firm lost $20.8 million. On the bright side, Rigetti’s ATM campaign generated $32.9 million, bringing its end-of-quarter liquidity to $102.8 million, expected to finance operations until mid-2025.
Oddity Tech (ODD)
Oddity Tech’s (NASDAQ:ODD) first-quarter 2024 financial statistics showed strong growth and success. The firm beat consensus projections of 49 cents with 61 cents in earnings-per-share. Oddity Tech earned $212 million, an amount noticeably above its $205.14 million forecast.
The Israeli artificial intelligence-driven online platform reported healthy growth for its two main brands, IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild while stating that work on new brands in beauty and health areas is ongoing. At the same time, the balance sheet holds $252 million in cash and no debt.
However, NINGI Research is alleging Oddity Tech defrauded investors. The report said that Oddity fraudulently claimed to be an online firm while having 43 storefronts and six beauty schools in Israel.
Oddity Tech rejects the charges, stating that its Israeli outlets account for less than 5% of net revenue and EBITDA. Ernst & Young audits all of its Israeli subsidiaries and guarantees its financial records and business strategy. Oddity Tech pledges transparency and client satisfaction.
However, the short-seller report makes it one of the best under-the-radar stocks, especially with its strong buy rating and over 44% upside.
United Airlines (UAL)
United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) has made significant progress since the pandemic, thus, it’s no wonder analysts rate it a “strong buy,” with an over 28% upside. For 2024, it plans to add new sites and extend its summer flights on its international routes.
United Airlines has announced its most summer flights ever, including new routes to Brussels, Malaga, Reykjavik, and Rome. United also installed eight local lines. Summer services are provided from Dulles International Airport to Palm Springs and Anchorage.
Financially, United Airlines’ stock price rose more than 17% after the firm forecast high second-quarter profits; the carrier expects to report $3.75–$4.25 per share, above Wall Street expectations.
United had to revise its 2024 fleet plan because Boeing (NYSE:BA) still has quality issues. The airline now expects 61 narrow-body aircraft this year, down from 101. Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) A321neo planes will be leased in the future.
United CEO Scott Kirby said the company has adjusted its fleet strategy to manufacturer supply. Notwithstanding these adjustments, United remains confident in its $9 to $11 per share annual profits prediction.
Finally, Fitch Ratings recently upgraded United Airlines’ ratings, citing improving credit metrics; UAL concluded Q4 2023 with $14.4 billion in cash and short-term investments and $1.75 billion under its revolver, protecting against the downside, placing it well among under-the-radar stocks.
On the date of publication, Faizan Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.