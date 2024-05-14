Why Is Augmedix (AUGX) Stock Down 41% Today?

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) stock is sliding lower on Tuesday after the medical documentation solutions company released its first quarter of 2024 earnings report.
The bad news for AUGX investors comes from its outlook update. This has the company expecting its 2024 revenue to range from $52 to $55 million. This would see it missing Wall Street’s revenue estimate of $61.15 million for the year.
Augmedix CEO Manny Krakaris explains the reason for this low revenue outlook below:
“We have observed a slow-down in purchasing commitments by some providers as they evaluate the many AI offerings currently available. Based on current expectations, we now believe it is prudent to adjust our full year revenue outlook to reflect these developments that have arisen since the last earnings call.”
AUGX Stock Drops Despite Q1 Beats
That earnings report starts with a loss per share of 12 cents. That’s better than the per-share loss of 13 cents that Wall Street was expecting for the quarter. It’s also better than the company’s loss of 14 cents from the same period of the year prior.
Adding to this is Augmedix’s revenue of $13.47 million for Q1 2024. That’s another beat compared to Wall Street’s estimate of $13.37 million. It’s also a 40% improvement from the $9.63 million reported in the first quarter of the previous year.
AUGX stock is down 41% as of Tuesday morning. That builds on a 59.9% drop year-to-date when markets closed yesterday.
On top of that, more than 1 million shares of AUGX stock have traded today. That’s above its daily average of about 336,000 shares. This has investors selling the stock on the outlook warning.
