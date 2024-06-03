3 Flying Car Stocks That Could Make Your Grandchildren Rich

Flying car stocks are not the future. Flying car stocks are now! As just one example, Alef Aeronautics has 2,850 pre-orders for a $300,000 flying car.
As always, the eternal quest for the investor is to select which stocks will provide long-term gains. There will certainly be lots of competition. Anything high tech draws plenty of entities with a lot of capital to try and cash in on the next PC or AI. Look at smartphones. Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google is in the market. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) tried and failed with the Fire Phone. It is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) with the iPhone that dominates. When September rolls around, consumers and investors eagerly await the new iPhone introduction. That does not happen with any other smartphone.
There will be plenty of winners with flying cars, just like the market for earth-bound motor vehicles. Some will make flying cars. Others will provide parts, such as tires and batteries, or services, such as fueling stations. Many will prosper from the data about consumer behavior provided by flying cars. The winning flying car stocks for long-term growth will come in all sizes, to be sure.
Boeing (BA)
Boeing (NYSE:BA) is one of only two major airplane manufacturers in the world. Yes, it is having problems now. But that is what makes the stock an excellent long-term buy. For something as big in aviation as flying cars, like space travel, count on Boeing being an important player!
It hopes to have flying cars operating in Asia by 2030. Plans are to have approval in the U.S. before starting operations in Asia. With bustling cities, congested roads and concern for the environment, there is certainly a global demand for flying cars.
The same cannot be said about Boeing stock. It has fallen more than 30% this year due to its woes. But it is making needed changes. Long-term investors should be rewarded as the stock is near its 52-week low with a low short float, so few are wagering the share price will fall more.
Tesla (TSLA)
Tesla needs no introduction when it comes to electric vehicles, but the same cannot be said for flying cars. This could all change soon as Tesla founder Elon Musk said the new roadster coming in 2025 will be able to fly.
The shareholders of Tesla just voted Musk a $56 billion pay package. To many, he is a bargain at any price. Musk has been very successful with cars and trucks. He has also soared in commercial space activities with SpaceX. Flying cars would fit right in between Tesla cars and trucks and the rocket ships of SpaceX.
The stock is certainly priced for the genius of Musk to continue to deliver. But as brilliant as he is as a visionary, the true talent of Musk is building things. Musk knows how to make things happen in a commercial sense. When asked on the Joe Rogan show about another billionaire visionary, Henry Ford, Musk replied that he was a “next-level genius” for changing the way that factories manufactured products.
Joby Aviation (JOBY)
Joby Aviation will be a prime acquisition candidate in the flying cars space. That is a good thing for shareholders! It is also the history of heavy industry. After the initial breakout, consolidation takes place due to the capital demands of staying competitive. It will tempt buyers. Aerospace consultant Mike Heil, who headed the Ohio Aerospace Institute, told InvestorPlace, “Joby Aviation is a leading electric air taxi company that has successfully flown full-scale prototype aircraft, received government contracts and delivered aircraft to the U.S. Air Force. “
Talk about an endless list of potential suitors! Sure, Boeing and Tesla: but what about Amazon, FedEx (NYSE:FDX) and UPS (NYSE:UPS) to complete their delivery fleets in the “battle for the last mile”? How about other aviation and motor vehicle companies? Or even Apple, which tried and failed at developing a driverless car.
There is much for a suitor to like in the financials of Joby. Insiders own a large chunk of the stock, which is a bullish sign. It has a clean balance sheet with little debt, always appealing to a buyer. The stock is down, near a 52-week low. As for Wall Street, the most recent analyst action was an upgrade in May 2024 from JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM).
Those who follow the lessons of history will profit from flying car stocks for long-term growth.
On the date of publication, Jonathan Yates did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.